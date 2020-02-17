Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Pointless permits

EDITOR: Why is a permit needed for campaign sign on private property (“Rivals protest rogue signs,” Tuesday)? Aside from being a free speech issue, what purpose does this permit serve? Are they actually going to consider denying permits?

Permit Sonoma is so far behind that home construction can take more than a year longer due to permit requirements. Someone should take a look at all the things permits are required for and ask if the permit is really needed.

In Marin County, outbuildings on over an acre can be up to 300 square feet without a permit. I am sure there are permit requirements that could be eliminated, saving everyone time, money and aggravation.

SHARON HARSTON

Sebastopol

Cotati’s chickens

EDITOR: The area around the Walgreen’s store in Cotati has been used as a dumping ground for unwanted chickens for years. These unfortunate roosters and hens have to live among and dodge cars in the parking lot, they have no shelter for protection from the elements and predators and no one to care for them.

Since they had been kept in enclosed areas prior to being dumped, they don’t know how to protect themselves from predators. As a result many are killed within two weeks of being dumped. I have seen many chickens disappear, piles of feathers on the ground and chickens with legs mangled by raccoons.

Those that manage to survive for a while breed and produce chicks, and the majority of those are killed by their second week. Sometimes the mother is killed and the chicks become orphans, and without their mother they die a horrible death from predators or the elements.

It is a great shame on the city officials and public of Cotati, and cruelty, to continue to allow this to take place. If they had any compassion or heart, they would gather all the chickens and adopt them out to homes where they would be safe and cared for. This is a disgrace on them all.

VALERIE MINYE

Santa Rosa

The cup initiative

EDITOR: Remember how it took a little self-training to remember to bring your reusable bags with you into the grocery store? Now it’s an easy habit. Please join me in eliminating another unnecessary discard. Keep a nice cup, mug or other drinking vessel in your car, and bring it with you when you get your takeout beverage. Find one you like, and get to know it well. Rinse, refill, repeat.

Let’s lessen needless trash.

CAROL SANOFF

Santa Rosa

A smart solution

EDITOR: It isn’t smart to oppose SMART.

In this time of overpopulation and climate change we need all ways that we can to move efficiently from place to place, and the train is one of the smartest. Everything else bouncing around complaining about SMART is peripheral trivia compared to the benefits SMART’s train service offers. SMART’s potential contribution to our transportation is growing. Think about it. Let’s not throw out the baby with the bath.

If you haven’t yet, put away unawareness and negativity and go for a ride on SMART. If you ride the train, your thinking will likely broaden. Tension drains with the pleasant ride and resplendent views of nature along the way.