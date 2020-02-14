Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Dictatorial rule

EDITOR: King Louis XIV of France said he was the state. He was known as the “sun king” as he believed in dictatorship by divine right. This seems close to what President Donald Trump’s lawyer said during the impeachment trial. And now it seems so, with the resignation of the four lawyers who successfully prosecuted the president’s friend Roger Stone (“Prosecutors out as Stone fight ramps up,” Wednesday).

They recommended a sentence of seven to nine years for lying to Congress and threatening witnesses. The president tweeted that it was too severe. Now higher-ups in the U.S. attorney’s office want to recommend less. Attorney General William Barr’s own prosecutors resigned in protest. Another version of the infamous Friday Night Massacre.

GREG JACOBS

Sebastopol

Women in office

EDITOR: In the U.S., where 51% of the population is female, only about 20% of elected officials are women. In Santa Rosa, 1 out of 7 City Council members is a woman. When it comes to the county Board of Supervisors race, please tell me: Why does another man feel entitled to replace a qualified woman who has an actual track record of accomplishments even though, as The Press Democrat reported, they agree on policy more often than not (“Barbs, jeers as candidates debate,” Jan. 23)?

KRISTIN MILLS

Santa Rosa

Worrying about Sanders

EDITOR: I’m one of the many Democrats worried about Bernie Sanders’ candidacy.

I’m on board with his basic platform — in fact, all Democrats are: corporations and Wall Street are out of control and need reining in, and we need to take better care of the little guy. I also admire how dedicated his supporters are.

But Sanders carries a ton of baggage that would surely give Donald Trump the election. Mainly, he’s too far left for not only Middle America but most Democrats as well (supporters of the other Democratic candidates rank him dead last among alternatives to their choice).

Then there’s his age, his grumpy, strident personality, his lack of Senate accomplishments, his self-righteousness and unwillingness to compromise, his lack of leadership qualities and, of course, his socialism, which Republicans will pummel him with like a piñata.

This will be a tough election for Democrats to win. Given the strong economy, Trump’s charismatic demagoguery, Republican dirty tricks and Russian meddling, we absolutely must have a candidate whose personality and policies can win over those Middle America swing states.

Otherwise, this has all the earmarks of the 1972 McGovern disaster — a too-far-left, unappealing candidate pushed into the nomination by a cadre of zealous supporters and a November Republican landslide.

RICK CHILDS

Mendocino

Romney’s integrity

EDITOR: Even given a bit of artistic license, Gary Varvel’s “Benedict Romney” cartoon in Sunday’s paper has it exactly backward, not unlike the Senate impeachment “trial.”

Benedict Arnold was guilty of treason during the American Revolution. Mitt Romney, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Gordon Sondland and others were not guilty of anything.

Romney had the honesty and integrity to vote based on the facts. They all had the courage and conviction to tell the truth, in accordance with the oath all U.S. government officials take “to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”