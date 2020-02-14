Subscribe

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
February 14, 2020, 12:07AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Dictatorial rule

EDITOR: King Louis XIV of France said he was the state. He was known as the “sun king” as he believed in dictatorship by divine right. This seems close to what President Donald Trump’s lawyer said during the impeachment trial. And now it seems so, with the resignation of the four lawyers who successfully prosecuted the president’s friend Roger Stone (“Prosecutors out as Stone fight ramps up,” Wednesday).

They recommended a sentence of seven to nine years for lying to Congress and threatening witnesses. The president tweeted that it was too severe. Now higher-ups in the U.S. attorney’s office want to recommend less. Attorney General William Barr’s own prosecutors resigned in protest. Another version of the infamous Friday Night Massacre.

GREG JACOBS

Sebastopol

Women in office

EDITOR: In the U.S., where 51% of the population is female, only about 20% of elected officials are women. In Santa Rosa, 1 out of 7 City Council members is a woman. When it comes to the county Board of Supervisors race, please tell me: Why does another man feel entitled to replace a qualified woman who has an actual track record of accomplishments even though, as The Press Democrat reported, they agree on policy more often than not (“Barbs, jeers as candidates debate,” Jan. 23)?

KRISTIN MILLS

Santa Rosa

Worrying about Sanders

EDITOR: I’m one of the many Democrats worried about Bernie Sanders’ candidacy.

I’m on board with his basic platform — in fact, all Democrats are: corporations and Wall Street are out of control and need reining in, and we need to take better care of the little guy. I also admire how dedicated his supporters are.

But Sanders carries a ton of baggage that would surely give Donald Trump the election. Mainly, he’s too far left for not only Middle America but most Democrats as well (supporters of the other Democratic candidates rank him dead last among alternatives to their choice).

Then there’s his age, his grumpy, strident personality, his lack of Senate accomplishments, his self-righteousness and unwillingness to compromise, his lack of leadership qualities and, of course, his socialism, which Republicans will pummel him with like a piñata.

This will be a tough election for Democrats to win. Given the strong economy, Trump’s charismatic demagoguery, Republican dirty tricks and Russian meddling, we absolutely must have a candidate whose personality and policies can win over those Middle America swing states.

Otherwise, this has all the earmarks of the 1972 McGovern disaster — a too-far-left, unappealing candidate pushed into the nomination by a cadre of zealous supporters and a November Republican landslide.

RICK CHILDS

Mendocino

Romney’s integrity

EDITOR: Even given a bit of artistic license, Gary Varvel’s “Benedict Romney” cartoon in Sunday’s paper has it exactly backward, not unlike the Senate impeachment “trial.”

Benedict Arnold was guilty of treason during the American Revolution. Mitt Romney, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Gordon Sondland and others were not guilty of anything.

Romney had the honesty and integrity to vote based on the facts. They all had the courage and conviction to tell the truth, in accordance with the oath all U.S. government officials take “to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

They did this after reaching the conclusion that this president had indeed acted contrary to the laws and best interests of our country. If you don’t get that part, you weren’t paying attention.

Once again, President Donald Trump and his followers confuse loyalty to our country with loyalty to a politician or a political party.

DWIGHT DALEY

Santa Rosa

Act early on camps

EDITOR: Friday’s Press Democrat reported a price of $3.2 million to remove “campers” from the Joe Rodota Trail (“Cuts coming to homeless services”). In September 2018, millions were spent to remove RVs, trailers and massive amounts of trash at the Northpoint Corporate Center. How much would it have cost to prevent more than 100 broken-down RVs and nearly 200 campers from establishing an illegal home in the first place?

If 10 RVs or 10 tents showed up across the street from the McDonald mansion, how long would local law enforcement take to encourage those folks to leave that neighborhood?

A simple truth is that mass encampments would never exist if the first camper or RV was encouraged to move on. Let’s encourage our elected officials to spend the small amount of money upfront to keep our streets and public trails clear, instead of spending millions after the fact to clean up a huge mess.

MARK EVENSON

Santa Rosa

Party over loyalty

EDITOR: Isn’t it interesting that the last two Republican candidates for president before Donald Trump, John McCain and Mitt Romney, also happened to be the two senators who were willing to put their principles before party loyalty? The Republicans used to nominate such men.

RICHARD A. DURR

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine