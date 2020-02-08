Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Excused, not acquitted

EDITOR: As expected, Donald Trump is bragging about having been acquitted of the charges in his impeachment. Acquittal is the wrong term, since it implies that he was found innocent of those charges. The House presented charges that he abused the power of his office and then obstructed the investigation by withholding documents and refusing to allow witnesses to testify. The Senate declared him “innocent” even before the hearing began, and senators refused to allow new evidence or hear witnesses. The media, however, has presented ample evidence of his guilt. So what actually happened is that he was excused, rather than acquitted. The president won; the country lost.

LELAND DAVIS

Santa Rosa

SR graduation rules

EDITOR: On Jan. 30 there was an article about the new requirement that all Santa Rosa high school students have to take a four-year program that will allow them to apply for admission to UC or CSU (“Spirited debate at session”). Never mind that they might want to go to the junior college or get a job. They must take the four-year college prep program.

Then, on Feb. 1, another article discussed a presentation by economist Jerry Nickelsburg at the annual state of the county breakfast (“Tough to build without workers”). Nickelsburg pointed out that even if all the other restrictions on home construction were addressed, we still could not build enough homes because we simply do not have enough workers, i.e., carpenters, plumbers, electricians, etc.

Is it just me, or does anybody else see a disconnect here?

JOHN M. WOOLEY

Sebastopol

PG&E outages

EDITOR: PG&E is at it again. Trying to exit bankruptcy, shaking up its board, doing a few accounting tricks, hoping to settle in time to use the new wildfire insurance fund (“PG&E pledges to shake up board in bid to placate state,” Sunday).

Sounds a bit positive, right? Read on and discover that things are “already so bad” that PG&E is going to, guess what? Impose deliberate blackouts in “parts of its sprawling service territory” for the next few years. It says it will occur in dry, hot and windy conditions. Really? Hot? There was a frost advisory at the end of the last public safety power outage. Frost! Some cities are planning for new homes to be all-electric. Great.

It was the widespread outages in the fall, which shut off streetlights, heat, businesses, traffic signals, ATMs, gas stations, water and on and on, that finally shook up officials to do something.

We aren’t hearing about it now because it isn’t happening right now. But you can be sure it’s coming. We’ve come full circle. PG&E can settle, use the new insurance fund, raise prices on costumers (it already has permission) and placate Gov. Gavin Newsom. The result is, wait for it, widespread power outages. Deja vu is a vicious foe.

JANIE HAGGERTY

Cotati

Yes on Measure B

EDITOR: Franklin Roosevelt said: “Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The real safeguard of democracy, therefore, is education.”

In the upcoming primary election, those of us who live in the West Sonoma County Union High School District, serving Analy, El Molino and Laguna high schools, will have an opportunity to cast a vote in favor of a necessary and reasonable education parcel tax.