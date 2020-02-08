Subscribe

Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

February 8, 2020, 12:07AM
Excused, not acquitted

EDITOR: As expected, Donald Trump is bragging about having been acquitted of the charges in his impeachment. Acquittal is the wrong term, since it implies that he was found innocent of those charges. The House presented charges that he abused the power of his office and then obstructed the investigation by withholding documents and refusing to allow witnesses to testify. The Senate declared him “innocent” even before the hearing began, and senators refused to allow new evidence or hear witnesses. The media, however, has presented ample evidence of his guilt. So what actually happened is that he was excused, rather than acquitted. The president won; the country lost.

LELAND DAVIS

Santa Rosa

SR graduation rules

EDITOR: On Jan. 30 there was an article about the new requirement that all Santa Rosa high school students have to take a four-year program that will allow them to apply for admission to UC or CSU (“Spirited debate at session”). Never mind that they might want to go to the junior college or get a job. They must take the four-year college prep program.

Then, on Feb. 1, another article discussed a presentation by economist Jerry Nickelsburg at the annual state of the county breakfast (“Tough to build without workers”). Nickelsburg pointed out that even if all the other restrictions on home construction were addressed, we still could not build enough homes because we simply do not have enough workers, i.e., carpenters, plumbers, electricians, etc.

Is it just me, or does anybody else see a disconnect here?

JOHN M. WOOLEY

Sebastopol

PG&E outages

EDITOR: PG&E is at it again. Trying to exit bankruptcy, shaking up its board, doing a few accounting tricks, hoping to settle in time to use the new wildfire insurance fund (“PG&E pledges to shake up board in bid to placate state,” Sunday).

Sounds a bit positive, right? Read on and discover that things are “already so bad” that PG&E is going to, guess what? Impose deliberate blackouts in “parts of its sprawling service territory” for the next few years. It says it will occur in dry, hot and windy conditions. Really? Hot? There was a frost advisory at the end of the last public safety power outage. Frost! Some cities are planning for new homes to be all-electric. Great.

It was the widespread outages in the fall, which shut off streetlights, heat, businesses, traffic signals, ATMs, gas stations, water and on and on, that finally shook up officials to do something.

We aren’t hearing about it now because it isn’t happening right now. But you can be sure it’s coming. We’ve come full circle. PG&E can settle, use the new insurance fund, raise prices on costumers (it already has permission) and placate Gov. Gavin Newsom. The result is, wait for it, widespread power outages. Deja vu is a vicious foe.

JANIE HAGGERTY

Cotati

Yes on Measure B

EDITOR: Franklin Roosevelt said: “Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The real safeguard of democracy, therefore, is education.”

In the upcoming primary election, those of us who live in the West Sonoma County Union High School District, serving Analy, El Molino and Laguna high schools, will have an opportunity to cast a vote in favor of a necessary and reasonable education parcel tax.

Measure B would provide targeted funding for the following purposes: to keep classroom sizes smaller and school libraries open; to help pay for the recently negotiated teacher and staff salary increases; to maintain and improve programs for art, drama and music and career technical programs such as culinary, media and wood shop; to expand student counseling and college prep services; and to augment equipment for science and technology.

The school board would exercise ongoing oversight of the funds derived from Measure B in order to protect the integrity of this investment.

Although our two Analy- educated daughters are now adults, we wholeheartedly support the special parcel tax. Please help protect the educational bedrock of democracy by voting yes on Measure B.

MARK and JANNY TANSIL

Sebastopol

Taxing next generation

EDITOR: The current SMART tax extends to 2029. I have a 9-year-old grandchild. In 2029, he can vote and decide if he wants to continue the tax, but I’m not going to vote on a tax that will be passed along to the next generation.

CAROLE GALEAZZI

Santa Rosa

Cheating in elections

EDITOR: There are many ways to cheat in a democratic election. The impeachment has revealed some pretty extreme ways, but we shouldn’t forget the even more pernicious tactics, such as voter ID laws adopted in virtually all red states to impede voting by minorities.

Then there is racially based gerrymandering, again in red states, and the use of the smear under the color of authority, as when Hillary Clinton’s reputation was tarnished by months of hearings that ultimately found nothing wrong but turned just enough voters off to cost her the presidency.

It comes as no surprise that the same group that has orchestrated so successfully such tactics would find nothing wrong with everything done by the current president. And it appears that only by cheating can a minority continue to hold the reins of power in our republic.

PETER BARMUS

The Sea Ranch

