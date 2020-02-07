PD Editorial: After Iowa mess, time for an overhaul

After this week’s Iowa caucus debacle, America no longer can ignore the fact that the presidential primary system is fundamentally flawed. Democrats and Republicans have four years to come up with something better.

Grumbling about Iowa’s and New Hampshire’s privileged positions in presidential primaries has gone on for decades. Despite being incredibly unrepresentative of the nation as a whole, they have outsized power in selecting the nominees. They are whiter, older and more rural than the rest of the country. Candidates pander to them anyway because a weak showing can quickly end a presidential campaign.

Iowa’s and New Hampshire’s proponents argue that their first-in-the-nation position is good for everyone. They have experience running caucuses and early primaries so the country can trust them to do it well. Their small size enables residents to give candidates a really close look and allows candidates without much money to compete.

That mythology doesn’t hold up to scrutiny. Iowa and New Hampshire aren’t the only small, less-populous states. Why not make Oregon first? How about Rhode Island, Oklahoma or Mississippi? Plenty of states could give poorly funded campaigns a reasonable shot of pulling off an upset.

Maybe size shouldn’t matter. Should California, Texas, Florida and New York always be relegated to later in the process when their votes matter less?

Diversity should matter, too. States with demographics that more closely align with the nation as a whole might select nominees with broad, national appeal. Iowa and New Hampshire’s demographics contributed to winnowing almost all of the diversity out of the Democratic primary field before any vote was cast.

Caucuses are particularly troubling on this front. They require people to spend hours away from home in the evening. That’s a luxury many working people and families don’t have.

Reforming the primary system won’t be easy. There are many details to work out and many competing ideas about what the final product should look like. But it’s a conversation that Democratic and Republican leaders should be having now, and they should be having it together. Primaries ought to transcend partisanship with a goal of creating a fair electoral system for all Americans.

A system of regional elections spread over a few months and rotating every four years has a certain appeal. Maybe pull out one or two smaller states to go first, with that privilege, too, rotating.

And the parties should open up the primaries to more people. Recent polling shows that 27% of Americans identify as Democrats, 27% as Republicans and a whopping 45% as independents. Nearly half of the country shouldn’t be forced to register with a party or be denied a role in deciding who even has a chance to be president. After all, Democrats didn’t require Bernie Sanders to join their party before seeking its nomination.

That Iowa and New Hampshire go first is an accident of history and smart marketing. It goes back only to the 1970s. Inertia is powerful, though, and it was going to take an electoral disaster to provide a catalyst for change. Iowa delivered that disaster this week. Now it’s up to all Americans to push party elites to implement a fairer, more-inclusive primary system.

