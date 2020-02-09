Smolens: Money isn’t the obstacle for Trump’s border wall

President Donald Trump seems to be getting the money to build his border wall. It may turn out that was the easy part.

The funding had been a big problem for the president, as Democrats in Congress blocked appropriations for building an expanded border barrier along much of the U.S. border with Mexico.

But a presidential emergency declaration, bureaucratic funding shifts and favorable court rulings have allowed the administration to sidestep Congress and opened up access to billions of dollars for the project.

A recent report by U.S. Customs and Border Protection placed an $11 billion price tag on the wall, and said that it would cost more than $20 million per mile to construct. More money, maybe a lot, will be needed.

As it stands, that easily makes it the most expensive border wall in the world, Reece Jones, a geographer at the University of Hawaii who studies border walls, told National Public Radio.

The scope of Trump’s wall has shifted over time. At the end of last year, Mark Morgan, the acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner, told reporters the goal was to complete 450 miles by the end of 2020.

“It’s hard right now to be able to say whether we’re still going to be able to meet that goal, but I’m confident that we’re going to be close,” he said.

As of mid-January, about 100 miles of fence had been built, but virtually all of that was to replace aging border barriers or otherwise bolster existing ones. Only 1 mile of new fence had been constructed where none existed.

There is no more identifiable campaign promise by Trump than to build the border wall. As the November election approaches, how well he delivers on that promise no doubt will be the subject of considerable analysis. Given he is moving ahead with it, it’s hard to imagine his political base fading on him even if he falls short this year.

The dispute over how valuable a wall is in securing the border predates Trump, but rarely has it been so intense. The president largely ignores that and vigorously pushes ahead.

“You’re going to have a wall like no other,” Trump said during a rally in Milwaukee last month. “It’s going to be a powerful, terrific wall. A very big and very powerful border wall is going up at a record speed, and we are fully financed now, isn’t that nice?”

The efficacy of the wall may be open to debate. Whether it’s being built at “record speed” is another matter. It’s been a tough slog. Coming up with the money took some doing, and for some time Trump touted progress by pointing at replacement walls going up even though they were planned before he was elected. In reality, the Trump wall is behind schedule.

Construction of the first new section of border wall — where none existed previously — began near Donna, Texas, in late October. According to the New York Times, the 8-mile stretch of fencing was supposed to be started in February 2019.

Texas may be a red state that Trump won by 9% in 2016, but building a border barrier there will prove difficult, just as it was for Trump’s predecessors.