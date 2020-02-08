Friedman: Mother Nature scoffs at Trump’s Mideast plan

To get a different perspective on the Trump-Kushner peace plan, I decided to call the best Middle East analyst I know. Her name is Mother Nature.

So, Mother Nature, what did you think of the Deal of the Century?

Well, Tom, not a lot. For starters, it mentioned me in only a few short sentences. Let me take you on a tour of the neighborhood, as I see it. Warning: My maps have no boundary lines, no walls — and no Areas A, B and C in the West Bank.

You can be sure that President Donald Trump, who has declared climate change a hoax, has no idea that the Eastern Mediterranean has experienced drought conditions for 15 of the last 20 years, which is unparalleled in the modern historical record. A recent study by Tel Aviv University predicts that the Eastern Mediterranean will get steadily hotter and drier and gradually lose two months of winter — i.e., rainfall months — within the next 25 years. Meanwhile, in 1948 Israel’s population was 800,000. It’s now 8.7 million. Jordan’s was 450,000. It’s now 10 million. Syria’s was 3 million, and it’s now 17.5 million. So, the future is steadily more people and less water.

What are the implications?

Israel used to pump up to 500 million cubic meters of water a year out of the Sea of Galilee, a freshwater lake, to meet domestic needs, including for agricultural fields in the south of Israel, to turn the desert green. In 2018, Israel could pump out only 30 million cubic meters!

In the summer of 2018, the Sea of Galilee was so low from droughts and water withdrawals for rising populations that it was threatening to become another saline lake, like the Dead Sea. You remember that Jesus walked on water in the Sea of Galilee? Well, you could have done that, too, because it was so low that two islands were visible in the middle of the lake.

How does that affect the Jordan River and all those dependent on it?

Sadly, in the last 50 years, the Jordan River’s annual flow has dropped to a trickle. With Israel, Jordan and Syria each grabbing as much clean water as they can, it’s actually mostly sewage that is keeping the river flowing today. But since a lot of the river is a closed military zone, most people don’t know it’s drying up.

The only guaranteed water for Israel’s big urban centers and farms on its coastal plain is desalinated water and treated wastewater, which have chemical issues. And now, in order to adapt to climate change, Israel is having to reverse the direction of its national water-transportation system — to take desalinated water from its coastal water plants up north to the Sea of Galilee, which, until sustained rainfall this winter began to replenish it, was so diminished it could not serve as Israel’s national water tower.

At the same time, Gaza does not have sufficient sewage treatment facilities, so roughly 100 million liters of raw sewage flows from Gaza every day into the Mediterranean. The prevailing current takes it right up the coast, where Gaza’s waste gets into the filters of Israel’s big Ashkelon desalination plant, which intermittently has had to be shut down to be unclogged.