Myers: Iowa offers a cautionary tale for California

After years of national heckling for holding elections that last longer than the time it takes to binge watch several seasons of a TV show, it’s no wonder that California political insiders are breathing of sigh of relief: At least we’re not Iowa.

“I worry about the (executive director) of the Iowa Democratic Party, who must be curled up in a fetal position on a ratty couch in headquarters,” Cynthia Bryant, the executive director of the California Republican Party, wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. “Then I just laugh and am glad for our crazy California system, an election that lasts for 60 days.”

On paper, there are few — if any — similarities between the boisterous, political party-controlled Iowa caucuses and California’s statewide primary, which is conducted by local elections officials and will be held on March 3. Voting rights advocates will point out that they are political apples and oranges: Iowa’s caucusgoers choose sides in public, and California voters use a traditional secret ballot — increasingly cast by mail rather than in person. And while Iowa’s Democrats placed their bets on a new app-based tallying system, Californians are favoring an election experience that’s been around since the Civil War: the absentee ballot.

And yet, it’s hard to ignore the cautionary tale that Iowa’s fiasco provides for California, where a pair of significant changes to the voting process will be implemented in next month’s statewide primary. Added to the state’s long list of other unique voting laws, the changes will test the capacity of elections officials and the knowledge of the state’s 20 million voters. And it will all play out in the middle of one of the most closely watched and contentious presidential campaigns in American history.

California prides itself on having some of the most pro-voter laws in the nation, all largely designed to maximize the opportunities for eligible citizens to cast a ballot and have it counted. It’s been almost two decades since California established “no-fault” absentee voting — voters no longer need to provide a reason to vote by mail, such as a physical limitation or an out-of-state trip.

In 2012, election officials created an online voter registration system. Four years later, state lawmakers put in place an automatic voter registration process at the Department of Motor Vehicles. Subsequent laws have extended the amount of time for ballots to arrive after Election Day and have required officials to notify voters who forget to sign a ballot envelope before dropping it in the mail.

These and other state laws have helped create what’s effectively become a monthlong election. Ballots begin arriving in mailboxes across California before the Iowa caucuses or early primary states have served their time-honored tradition of culling the presidential herd. And it now routinely takes elections officials most, or all, of the 30-day window provided in state law to fully count all ballots.

But two other new laws will have a significant impact on the California primary that will reach its crescendo on the first Tuesday in March, when voters will cast ballots to award 494 delegates to the Democratic National Convention and 172 delegates to the Republican National Convention — many more than those decided in Iowa.

The most far-reaching change to the process is that Californians can now register to vote on Election Day at locations in all of the state’s 58 counties. So-called “same-day” registration provides more flexibility to those who make a last-minute decision to participate in the election. It also gives registered voters the chance to change their party affiliation and cast a ballot in presidential contests that are closed to nonparty voters.