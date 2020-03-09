Monday’s Letters to the Editor

SMART’s next steps

EDITOR: When private industry leaders find themselves in a mess like SMART, they change the top management. Look at Boeing.

The cost overruns to build this full-size Lionel train are beyond mind-boggling. Track replacement costs averaged $10 million a mile.

The right-of-way was already in place. It should not have taken years or $400 million to simply rerail the line. But what the hell, it’s only the public’s money. Perhaps the best solution is to do like New York commuters do. Run the southbound trains until 9 a.m., and then run the northbound trains starting at 3:30 p.m.

It’s obvious there aren’t enough people riding during the day to justify running trains during nonpeak hours. SMART was never conceived to be a money-losing tourist line.

Consider cutting back or stopping weekend trains, and use the savings to build the promised but not delivered bike and walking paths.

Because the geniuses bought diesel trains instead of electrifying the line, it might be very hard to sell the surplus polluting trains for anything but scrap.

Remember H.L. Mencken’s great line: “No one in this world, so far as I know … has ever lost money by underestimating the intelligence of the great masses of the plain people.”

STEVE EDWARDS

Santa Rosa

Coronavirus and cash

EDITOR: I am glad that Sutter Hospital seems to be taking an aggressive approach toward the spread of the coronavirus (“Union: Sutter quarantines 30,” Friday). I am hoping that the entire county starts acting in the same manner. Better safe than sorry; the virus is among us already. I would also like to see it be mandatory that all persons who work with cash have to start wearing gloves — the sooner the better. Seriously this should be a no-brainer.

LAUREL FAULK

Santa Rosa

Another blow

EDITOR: On Oct. 27, we lost our home in Windsor to the Kincade fire. Since that day it has been a huge struggle to restart our lives, and we are in our 70s. To add to our problems we are now being held accountable for the cleanup of the property. This will cost us thousands of dollars that we don’t have. We were told that $20,000 is required for permits from Sonoma County. That means that the county is forcing us to clean up a mess we didn’t make and that left us homeless, and then charging us money to do what they are forcing us to do. Is there something wrong with this picture?

CHERYL THIENES

Camano Island, Washington

Reshaping Measure M

EDITOR: Why am I for a better Measure M — the county’s transportation sales tax? Sonoma County is beautiful, but lately that beauty comes at too high a price. Climate- driven wildfires, encampments of homeless, high rent, traffic, an economically frail downtown, smoke days, PG&E blackouts, etc.

I am in my 40s, I am a father of four, and I work in retail locally. I am an active member of our community. I am the type of person you want to live here, and yet I want to move. Why? Because I can’t explain to my kids why we stay in a city that is under-responsive to the climate crisis and our declining quality of life.