Monday’s Letters to the Editor

March 9, 2020, 12:05AM
SMART’s next steps

EDITOR: When private industry leaders find themselves in a mess like SMART, they change the top management. Look at Boeing.

The cost overruns to build this full-size Lionel train are beyond mind-boggling. Track replacement costs averaged $10 million a mile.

The right-of-way was already in place. It should not have taken years or $400 million to simply rerail the line. But what the hell, it’s only the public’s money. Perhaps the best solution is to do like New York commuters do. Run the southbound trains until 9 a.m., and then run the northbound trains starting at 3:30 p.m.

It’s obvious there aren’t enough people riding during the day to justify running trains during nonpeak hours. SMART was never conceived to be a money-losing tourist line.

Consider cutting back or stopping weekend trains, and use the savings to build the promised but not delivered bike and walking paths.

Because the geniuses bought diesel trains instead of electrifying the line, it might be very hard to sell the surplus polluting trains for anything but scrap.

Remember H.L. Mencken’s great line: “No one in this world, so far as I know … has ever lost money by underestimating the intelligence of the great masses of the plain people.”

STEVE EDWARDS

Santa Rosa

Coronavirus and cash

EDITOR: I am glad that Sutter Hospital seems to be taking an aggressive approach toward the spread of the coronavirus (“Union: Sutter quarantines 30,” Friday). I am hoping that the entire county starts acting in the same manner. Better safe than sorry; the virus is among us already. I would also like to see it be mandatory that all persons who work with cash have to start wearing gloves — the sooner the better. Seriously this should be a no-brainer.

LAUREL FAULK

Santa Rosa

Another blow

EDITOR: On Oct. 27, we lost our home in Windsor to the Kincade fire. Since that day it has been a huge struggle to restart our lives, and we are in our 70s. To add to our problems we are now being held accountable for the cleanup of the property. This will cost us thousands of dollars that we don’t have. We were told that $20,000 is required for permits from Sonoma County. That means that the county is forcing us to clean up a mess we didn’t make and that left us homeless, and then charging us money to do what they are forcing us to do. Is there something wrong with this picture?

CHERYL THIENES

Camano Island, Washington

Reshaping Measure M

EDITOR: Why am I for a better Measure M — the county’s transportation sales tax? Sonoma County is beautiful, but lately that beauty comes at too high a price. Climate- driven wildfires, encampments of homeless, high rent, traffic, an economically frail downtown, smoke days, PG&E blackouts, etc.

I am in my 40s, I am a father of four, and I work in retail locally. I am an active member of our community. I am the type of person you want to live here, and yet I want to move. Why? Because I can’t explain to my kids why we stay in a city that is under-responsive to the climate crisis and our declining quality of life.

What would make me stay? Bold action to address climate change and increase quality of life for all residents.

Reauthorizing Measure M, the quarter-cent sales tax for transportation, and reallocating funds to provide free public transit with increased frequency and building safe bike lanes on our roads would revitalize our downtown, support healthy living, decrease our dependence on congested roads, reduce our cost of living and show my children that we are taking aggressive action to be stewards of our plant and to create a more just community for all.

JUSTIN BORTON

Santa Rosa

Saving a life

EDITOR: In a recent article, you detailed how Narcan nasal spray can immediately reverse opioid overdoses and save lives (“Children taught to administer Narcan,” Feb. 24). Narcan nasal spray is available to anyone concerned about a relative or friend who is using drugs. No doctor’s prescription is necessary as many local pharmacies have licenses to directly prescribe Narcan, which may also be covered by health insurance. I suggest to anyone who knows a friend or relative is abusing drugs, see your pharmacist about getting Narcan nasal spray. You may save a life.

DR. DAVID ANDERSON

Geyserville

Democrats’ troubles

EDITOR: Poor James Carville; I feel his pain (“Democratic race comes to a critical crossroad,” Feb. 29). He is missing his America-first Democrat peers. He wonders where they have gone. Carville and Donna Brazile know every political trick there is, but after giving their all for the Democratic Party they always came to terms with election results. Now they can only watch as their party of choice self- destructs.

The media’s decision to function as political operatives after watching Donald Trump succeed over Hillary Clinton in 2016 was devastating for our republic. Vilifying the president of the United States 24/7 has prevented Democrats from focusing on what counts, which is policy, deserving candidates and the will of the American people.

Now, the Democratic Party primary deals with a surging pro-communist Bernie Sanders, while absent-minded Joe Biden treads water.

Carville is wondering — where can we find another fiscal conservative and charismatic leader like John F. Kennedy?

ROBERT D. SHOPTAW

Fort Bragg

