Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Stone’s ‘unfair’ trial

EDITOR: Well, of course Roger Stone’s trial and the original sentencing recommendation were “very unfair,” as the president tweeted (“Prosecutors out as Stone fight ramps up,” Wednesday). For gosh sakes, they actually called witnesses, and in front of an impartial jury to boot. How fair could that have been?

ELLIOT LEE DAUM

Santa Rosa

Trickle-up economics

EDITOR: Proposition 13 on the March 3 ballot is a classic example of trickle-up economics. The state borrows $15 billion from the wealthy investor class and repays the wealthy investor class the $15 billion borrowed plus $12 billion in interest. This is called robbing the poor to pay the rich.

Both Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have plans for taxing extreme wealth to rebuild the middle class. This should also be the solution to underfunded public education infrastructure in California. Instead of paying the uber-wealthy interest dollars for their loans, we should require them to pay back to the state that has given them so much wealth so that others can also benefit.

Vote no on Prop 13. We can do better.

ANNA NARBUTOVSKIH

Guerneville

Supporting Zane

EDITOR: I’m proud to have served the great city of Santa Rosa for almost four decades. When I retired as chief of police in 2013, I retired with the conviction that public service is a calling, not a career. That conviction is why I ran for City Council in Santa Rosa in 2014.

I’ve had the privilege of observing the decisions and efforts made by elected leaders in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County and want to share with you two of the key qualities that all great local elected officials have: the ability to collaborate with others and the persistence to make positive changes in our community.

Collaboration matters because the best elected officials recognize that political service should be about relationships and not about transactions. I believe relationships lead to trust, and trust leads to progress. Persistence matters because the best public servants are those who are tenacious, who inexhaustibly find the toughest problems to solve and don’t quit before the job’s done.

I see these qualities in abundance in Shirlee Zane. She’s a caring, coalition-building, determined public servant who leads with heart, collaboration and persistence. That’s why I support Shirlee Zane for District 3.

TOM SCHWEDHELM

Santa Rosa

Another ‘Trumpsurdity’

EDITOR: When Donald Trump isn’t busy chipping away at American democracy, he’s making himself a laughingstock on the world stage, whether he expresses surprise that France has been America’s ally longer than any other nation, or that India and China share a 2,500-mile-plus border, or that Korea was never part of China.

His national nitwitisms include confusing the state of Kansas for Missouri, claiming that wind turbines cause cancer, and that toilets need to be flushed 15 times. And who could forget Sharpiegate, or that umbrella that outsmarted him? There are so many of these “Trumpsurdities,” as I call them, it would fill a book. In fact, Max Boot, a lifelong conservative who advised three Republican presidential candidates on foreign policy, literally keeps a “Trump Stupidity File,” which Boot says may be as big as his “Trump Lie” file.