Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

February 16, 2020, 12:13AM

Stone’s ‘unfair’ trial

EDITOR: Well, of course Roger Stone’s trial and the original sentencing recommendation were “very unfair,” as the president tweeted (“Prosecutors out as Stone fight ramps up,” Wednesday). For gosh sakes, they actually called witnesses, and in front of an impartial jury to boot. How fair could that have been?

ELLIOT LEE DAUM

Santa Rosa

Trickle-up economics

EDITOR: Proposition 13 on the March 3 ballot is a classic example of trickle-up economics. The state borrows $15 billion from the wealthy investor class and repays the wealthy investor class the $15 billion borrowed plus $12 billion in interest. This is called robbing the poor to pay the rich.

Both Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have plans for taxing extreme wealth to rebuild the middle class. This should also be the solution to underfunded public education infrastructure in California. Instead of paying the uber-wealthy interest dollars for their loans, we should require them to pay back to the state that has given them so much wealth so that others can also benefit.

Vote no on Prop 13. We can do better.

ANNA NARBUTOVSKIH

Guerneville

Supporting Zane

EDITOR: I’m proud to have served the great city of Santa Rosa for almost four decades. When I retired as chief of police in 2013, I retired with the conviction that public service is a calling, not a career. That conviction is why I ran for City Council in Santa Rosa in 2014.

I’ve had the privilege of observing the decisions and efforts made by elected leaders in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County and want to share with you two of the key qualities that all great local elected officials have: the ability to collaborate with others and the persistence to make positive changes in our community.

Collaboration matters because the best elected officials recognize that political service should be about relationships and not about transactions. I believe relationships lead to trust, and trust leads to progress. Persistence matters because the best public servants are those who are tenacious, who inexhaustibly find the toughest problems to solve and don’t quit before the job’s done.

I see these qualities in abundance in Shirlee Zane. She’s a caring, coalition-building, determined public servant who leads with heart, collaboration and persistence. That’s why I support Shirlee Zane for District 3.

TOM SCHWEDHELM

Santa Rosa

Another ‘Trumpsurdity’

EDITOR: When Donald Trump isn’t busy chipping away at American democracy, he’s making himself a laughingstock on the world stage, whether he expresses surprise that France has been America’s ally longer than any other nation, or that India and China share a 2,500-mile-plus border, or that Korea was never part of China.

His national nitwitisms include confusing the state of Kansas for Missouri, claiming that wind turbines cause cancer, and that toilets need to be flushed 15 times. And who could forget Sharpiegate, or that umbrella that outsmarted him? There are so many of these “Trumpsurdities,” as I call them, it would fill a book. In fact, Max Boot, a lifelong conservative who advised three Republican presidential candidates on foreign policy, literally keeps a “Trump Stupidity File,” which Boot says may be as big as his “Trump Lie” file.

In his latest Trumpsurdity, our self-proclaimed “stable genius” held up a copy of the Washington Post that screamed “Trump Acquitted,” went into woe-is-me mode, claimed he was completely vindicated and promised “payback.” His first act of vengeance? He fired someone he could never hope to be: An honorable man, a military hero and a true patriot, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

Let’s vote Trump out in November, for the sanity, safety and integrity of America.

BOB CANNING

Petaluma

Disingenuous editorial

EDITOR: The Press Democrat’s Measure I editorial comparing BART with SMART was disingenuous, if not irresponsible (“Yes on Measure I: Don’t derail SMART train,” Feb. 2).

Fixed rail transit systems are only viable when transporting very large numbers of people from where they live (residences) to high-density urban centers where they work. SMART serves neither; nor will it ever.

In 1970, the three BART counties had a combined population of 2.3 million, and BART still had a difficult time finding enough riders to be operationally viable. By 2020, those counties had added an additional 1.3 million residents for a combined population of 3.6 million.

In 2020, the two SMART counties have a combined population of 750,000, and both counties lost population in the past two years. SMART might become operationally viable if the two counties added another 1 million residents with major urban development in both counties. The citizens of no-growth Marin and Sonoma counties will never allow that to happen.

SMART is little more than a honey pot for its board and management — high-paid government jobs, health care and pensions with little or no discernible benefit to the vast majority of taxpayers. Like the Palm Drive Healthcare District, SMART needs to deliver what it promised before it is extended a lifeline or go out of business.

WILLIAM ROTHE

Santa Rosa

