Subscribe

Thumbs down: A high price for presidential security

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
February 11, 2020, 12:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

American presidents travel with heavy security, and for good reason. President Donald Trump is no exception. And when he travels, he frequently stays at his own properties. In an interview with Yahoo Finance last year, Eric Trump, the president’s son, said the Secret Service wasn’t charged for staying at Trump-owned properties. “If my father travels, they stay at our properties for free — meaning, like, cost for housekeeping,” Eric Trump said. A bargain for taxpayers, right? The Washington Post reported Friday that the Secret Service was charged $650 a night for rooms at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on dozens of occasions in 2017, then $396.15 a night in 2018. For a three-bedroom cottage at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey, taxpayers were charged $17,000 a month. It must be expensive housekeeping. Other recent presidents, the Post reported, have allowed the Secret Service to use their properties for free. Thumbs down.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine