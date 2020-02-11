Thumbs down: A high price for presidential security

American presidents travel with heavy security, and for good reason. President Donald Trump is no exception. And when he travels, he frequently stays at his own properties. In an interview with Yahoo Finance last year, Eric Trump, the president’s son, said the Secret Service wasn’t charged for staying at Trump-owned properties. “If my father travels, they stay at our properties for free — meaning, like, cost for housekeeping,” Eric Trump said. A bargain for taxpayers, right? The Washington Post reported Friday that the Secret Service was charged $650 a night for rooms at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on dozens of occasions in 2017, then $396.15 a night in 2018. For a three-bedroom cottage at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey, taxpayers were charged $17,000 a month. It must be expensive housekeeping. Other recent presidents, the Post reported, have allowed the Secret Service to use their properties for free. Thumbs down.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.