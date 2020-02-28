Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Beneath contempt

EDITOR: George F. Will”s recent column comparing Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to George Wallace, the poster boy for racism in the 1960s, is beneath contempt (“Warren’s ardent defense of teachers union monopoly,” Sunday).

To equate opposition to school vouchers with Wallace’s racist opposition to African Americans attending white schools reveals Will as just another KKK-style apologist for a doctrine of racial inequality doomed by history. That type of comparison is one of the reasons the Republican Party is a minority party and will continue its decline to political irrelevance, which it has already been accomplished in California.

PATRICK COYLE

Santa Rosa

Supporting SMART

EDITOR: My family has lived in Sonoma and Marin counties for more than 100 years. We commute daily, within and across county lines. We understand that a no vote on Measure I — against SMART — punishes thousands of riders who have regained some sanity by not being in the car three hours a day.

I wonder why a rich land developer would commit more than $1.6 million to kill the train. Are they truly worried about all of our tax burden as they claim?

No, I believe that opposing public transportation and extending a tax to support it is actually the latest incarnation of redlining. If political will ever prevails and affordable housing is required near transit lanes, developers who depend on scarcity of real estate inventory and megamansions for their wealth would be highly motivated to eliminate the trigger — the train.

We are already facing unprecedented tragedies such as wildfires that are directly attributable to climate change. Will we willfully snub the SMART solution to both challenges — adequate housing and green transportation?

I want to say to my grandchildren, “I did something. I rode SMART. I voted yes on Measure I.”

ELIZABETH SCHOTT

Sebastopol

Cold, hard fact

EDITOR: The cold hard facts and reality have set in now that we have spent $600 million, and we will be at a billion if $MART ever goes to Cloverdale. There is no discernible need to go to Cloverdale, (except for promises made in error) as there is no significant ridership there. All it would do is make SMART’s bottom line worse.

Ten years ago the voters got sold a dream: sleek trains running back and forth with thousands of passengers riding them. Reduced traffic on Highway 101. Cheap, efficient transportation for all.

Sorry, taxpayers, it was only a dream, sold to us by developers who gave generously to politicians who promoted that dream as their campaign war chests filled up. Ironically, a developer is saying, “No way, doesn’t make any sense.”

WAYNE DIGGS

Cloverdale

Sanders and guns

EDITOR: Voters should reject Bernie Sanders, considering his record on sensible firearm legislation. Sanders voted against the Brady Handgun Violence Protection Act, voted to allow firearms in national parks, voted in support of a 2005 law that shields gun manufacturing companies from lawsuits and voted to reject additional funding to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for research on issues related to firearm deaths.

While Sanders’ political brand touts big, bold visions, his record reflects neither in the area of gun violence legislation.