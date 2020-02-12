Close to Home: For health care, public option is the best next step

We were sitting at a long formal table in the Roosevelt Room in the White House awaiting President Barack Obama. It was mid-March 2010, and Washington was about to erupt over the very idea that we might pass legislation to make health benefits available to most Americans.

The president appeared and asked, “OK, Lynn what do you have for me today?”

We were the leaders of the public-option health care proposal and had been working with Speaker Nancy Pelosi to convince the president and his staff to add the nonprofit public option to the Affordable Care Act, which was soon to be adopted.

Most of the members of Congress in the Roosevelt Room that day would have preferred a single-payer system, but we knew it was a nonstarter because of the size of our country (California alone has the population of all of Canada), the fact that many folks liked the coverage they already had, and some states weren’t on board. Plus, the cost.

The public option, on the other hand, was a possibility. It was a low-cost, nonprofit option with the same coverage and protection as the Affordable Care Act for people who weren’t covered by any plan or who didn’t like the plan they were under. And it would save millions of dollars almost immediately.

The plan required that all Americans be covered by a for-profit plan or by Medicaid or Medicare or a public nonprofit plan, or they would be fined. A universal health care system where the young and healthy could opt out would have been cost-prohibitive.

A watered-down version of the public option was included and passed in the House, but it was removed from the final legislation in the Senate to pacify the insurance industry, which threatened a campaign to kill the bill if the public option stayed in.

Were Democrats still in the majority today, instead of the Republican’s repeated attempts to destroy the entire act, the public option would have been one of the major improvements to the original Affordable Care Act.

Obamacare, as the bill became known, was passed on March 23, 2010. It was a great improvement over the existing system. The plan included coverage for preexisting conditions, dependents until their 26th birthday, preventive practices and women’s health services and a much higher maximum lifetime ceiling. The uninsured would no longer go to the emergency room for their everyday medical needs, and they would have preventive shots and care, which saves millions of dollars.

With the Democratic primaries before us, we find ourselves again sitting at the table discussing needed improvement of our health care system. Yes, a single-payer system is the ideal for the long run, but a public option plan remains the best way to get there.

Lynn Woolsey, a Democrat, served in the House of Representatives from 1993-2013. She lives in Petaluma.

