PD Editorial: Plan to fly? Don’t delay getting a passport or Real ID

If you can avoid it, don’t schedule a flight during the first few weeks of October. California’s roll out of Real ID-compliant drivers licenses likely won’t meet demand by an Oct. 1 deadline for heightened airport scrutiny. Frustration and long lines are likely.

Real ID is the not-so-new federal identification standard required to enter critical and sensitive areas. That includes getting on planes, but it also applies to federal buildings, nuclear power plants and other places most people rarely visit.

Congress approved Real ID in 2005 after the 9/11 Commission recommended a national standard for identification. States would still issue driver’s licenses, but compliant ones would follow federal rules. Specifically, people who want a compliant card must provide a birth certificate or passport, two proofs of residency (a bank statement, utility bill, etc.) and a Social Security number when applying. With Real ID, the government can verify people are who they say they are.

Or so the theory goes. Privacy and civil liberties experts worry that Real ID is ripe for abuse. Government will be able to snoop more easily, and identity thieves could find a gold mine of personal information in poorly secured state databases. It’s also an unfunded federal mandate, and states never like that.

So some state’s balked after Real ID was announced. Even California had cold feet a decade ago. The federal government granted extension after extension while it worked with states on implantation plans. Now almost all are on board with the concept.

And yet even with 15 years to prepare, California still isn’t ready. The Department of Motor Vehicles has issued 7.1 million cards so far, but it estimates that at least 9 million more Californians still need to get one before they can fly. In January, the DMV issued only 381,570. At that rate, barely a third will get a Real ID by Oct. 1. The speed might pick up, but hitting the deadline seems a long shot. Maybe that shouldn’t be a surprise given all of the other troubles at the DMV in recent years.

The federal government isn’t without fault in making Real ID more difficult than it needed to be, but California officials haven’t rushed to comply. Now the procrastinators are up against a looming deadline, and lines will only grow longer at the DMV.

At least there’s an alternative. Californians who dread sitting in line at the DMV instead can pay for a U.S. passport or passport card. Passport processing typically takes only six to eight weeks, so there’s plenty of time to get it done. A full passport book will cost $145. A passport card — good for travel to Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean — costs $65. The cost of a Real ID is the same as a driver’s license — $35 in California.

The right choice depends on each person’s needs, tolerance for lines and ability to pay. If you’re at all contemplating overseas travel in the next few years, a passport is probably the way to go. If you’re just planning domestic flights, save some money and get the California Real ID-compliant driver’s license.

Either way, act soon. Just because the feds, California and the DMV have dragged their feet on Real ID doesn’t mean travelers get to.

