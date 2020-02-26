Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Still waiting on Caltrans

EDITOR: Three years ago, Caltrans started removing vegetation to begin modification of Highway 12 from Farmers Lane to Brush Creek Road. A sign said construction would be completed by the end of 2018. What has been done as of mid-2019, with nothing happening since, is a concrete divider replaced the vegetation and new drainage was installed, but the trenches were just filled in, leaving the roadway very rough. Streetlights were installed, but they aren’t yet working. There are still some construction cones and speed warnings along the road. Why has there been no work to finish the project in more than six months? Can’t our local elected officials get involved to get this project completed?

WHIT PATTERSON

Santa Rosa

Gigs and unemployment

EDITOR: It’s important that we don’t confuse the low unemployment rate of 3.5% with a great economy. Why? Gig workers for Uber, Lyft, etc. are private contractors. Their low income is taxable, and therefore they don’t stand in the unemployment line. Uber and Lyft drivers net between $8.55 and $11.77 per hour after app fees and expenses.

Gig work has doubled since Donald Trump has become president, creating a future of have and have-nots. A gig for a bigwig.

Forty-three percent of working Americans — 67 million people — have gig jobs. While 11% of gig workers make in excess of $70,000 gross per year as professionals, more than 80% net far less than minimum wage usually with more than one gig job and sometimes several. Seniors do it when they feel up to it, and students do it around school hours. Gig work is flexible, therefore viable and often necessary.

If millennials and seniors aren’t worried about college debt and health care, you have a recipe where gig work works, even if underpaid.

To my point, unemployment numbers appear down and the average reportable income appears up, but it is a consequence of working people taking on lower-paying contractual gig work only reported at tax time.

SCOTT DUNCAN

Santa Rosa

Gorin’s leadership

EDITOR: One of the reasons I will vote for Susan Gorin for 1st District supervisor is her long (six-year) involvement and leadership in the planning process for the Sonoma Developmental Center.

She has represented the interests of her constituents while working with many stakeholders — the state, residents and their families, community members, open space advocates and housing and development interests. She and her staff have been extremely responsive to requests for information and participation in this project, which will impact (favorably, I hope) all residents of the district, Sonoma County and the entire North Bay area.

We need her continued leadership on this exciting project.

CAROLYN GREENE

Santa Rosa

Creating opportunity

EDITOR: When a terrible event occurs, resilience can come from making that event into an opportunity to create good. I met Shirlee Zane at just such a point in my life.

After the Tubbs fire took our home, along with the homes of so many others, I needed a way to make sense of things. Zane’s launch of the District 3 block captains program gave me an outlet. The block captains, supported by Zane, her empathetic staff and some local heroes, have championed the needs of our community rebuild and helped make the long road back a little smoother.