Close to Home: Cancer, my graduate education in survival

She asked how I was doing. I couldn’t decide if I should tell her. It was early in recovery. I had yet to start radiation. Hadn’t told many people. Felt awkward to say I had cancer. Felt embarrassed as well. Now as I look back upon it, I answered in the most inappropriate way.

Without saying a word I peeled back the collar on the right side of my shirt.

The suture scar began on my neck, below my right jaw, near my Adam’s apple, and traveled along the right side of my throat, then split like a freeway interchange when it reached my ear. One scar went up and behind my right ear, the other scar made its journey in front of the ear, stopping above the entrance to my ear canal.

To my eternal regret I never got the chance to explain. She took one look and, not saying a word, walked away with great speed. Her expression was that of someone forced to drink a glass of vinegar.

In the months and days and minutes since my three surgeries in October I have never felt more alone. I created it but also felt I was creating a self-fulfilling prophecy. I knew I was marked. I could feel the branding iron sizzling my forehead: “Damaged goods, stay away. Don’t touch him!”

Difficult as it was, but necessary, my education in coping with cancer advanced dramatically. The mere recitation of the three surgeries — 12 hours to remove my parotid gland and surrounding lymph nodes, the resulting hematoma and blood clots — had become almost a incidental footnote to the more important and most unpleasant task I face.

Answering this question: “How you doing?”

What could I say? It wasn’t this: “Thanks for asking. Family’s great. Oh yeah, I got a cancer.”

The usual answer: “Fine.” Fine is as close to a nonanswer as possible. It’s as intimate as a courtesy nod of the head. Normally you wouldn’t even stop. Only time you’d stop: If you actually thought someone was listening.

The question, however, stops me every time. Stops me in mid-thought. I’ve spent my whole life as a journalist asking questions. And answering them. Yet, the simplest one of them all still makes me feel like a slack-jawed doofus in hesitation.

What do I say? How do I say it? How much information do I impart? How do I hide my self-induced shame? What can I do to prevent blushing? How do I remain calm when hearing a nervous, insensitive response, said with the best of intentions, a response that makes me want to scream?

I’m not alone. Two issues connect all Americans, no matter what our political beliefs or station in life. Every one of us has been impacted by alcoholism and cancer. Knowing someone or being that someone unites us all.

Yet, in that commonality, we are separate. We don’t talk about it. We don’t want to talk about it. Guilt. Shame. Fragility. Pick a reason. There are a lot of them. No wonder reactions are awkward. It’s an unmentionable mentioned.

“The American norm is once you finish (cancer) treatment,” said David Martin, “you don’t have to talk about it anymore. Life goes on.”