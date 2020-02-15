The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Well, that went about as perfectly as a phone call to Ukraine.”

GLORIA HADDAD, Santa Rosa

“Democracy in tatters and Bernie Sanders in the lead. How is this not the Russians?”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Be grateful, pal. For a while, everyone knew your name.”

SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, N.C.

“Iowa gets its 15 minutes of fame every four years. I guess this time you went for infamy.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“All right, so this undecided Iowa farmer walks into a bar and orders corn liquor …”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Are you sure you’ve had enough?”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor