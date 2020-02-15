Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

February 15, 2020, 12:05AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

“Well, that went about as perfectly as a phone call to Ukraine.”

GLORIA HADDAD, Santa Rosa

“Democracy in tatters and Bernie Sanders in the lead. How is this not the Russians?”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Be grateful, pal. For a while, everyone knew your name.”

SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, N.C.

“Iowa gets its 15 minutes of fame every four years. I guess this time you went for infamy.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“All right, so this undecided Iowa farmer walks into a bar and orders corn liquor …”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Are you sure you’ve had enough?”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine