PD Editorial: Press Democrat recommendations

Here are our recommendations to date for the March 3 primary election.

SONOMA COUNTY

Supervisor, 1st District — Susan Gorin

Susan Gorin, who lost her home in the 2017 wildfires, says advocating for fire victims is a primary reason for seeking reelection. Gorin’s firsthand experience is an asset for the county and her constituents, as is her leadership on planning a new use for the Sonoma Developmental Center.

Supervisor, 3rd District — Chris Coursey

It has been 36 years since Sonoma County voters unseated an incumbent supervisor, but Chris Coursey’s record of collaboration on the Santa Rosa City Council, and his pledges to work with neighbors on housing plans for Chanate Road and to seek accountability for county departments, make him the best choice for 3rd District supervisor.

Supervisor, 5th District — Lynda Hopkins

As a candidate in 2016, Lynda Hopkins promised a break from the factionalism that defined local politics in Sonoma County for so long. She also promised to create new avenues for 5th District residents to influence county policy. As a county supervisor, Hopkins has kept her word.

Measure G: Sonoma County fire protection tax — Yes

Measure G promises to combine some of the 38 fire districts, volunteer companies and municipal departments, while adding firefighters, improving training, upgrading equipment and reducing emergency response times.

Measure I: Extension of SMART sales tax — Yes

SMART is a long-term investment for the North Bay, and its success is a necessity — for environmental reasons and economic reasons. A little more than two years after restoring passenger rail to the North Bay, SMART’s weekday ridership is growing steadily, trains are running every 30 minutes during commute hours, and service extends to Larkspur, where riders can catch a ferry across the bay.

FEDERAL

U.S. Congress, 2nd District — Jared Huffman

Jared Huffman does a good job representing a vast district, stretching from the Golden Gate to the Oregon border. He is one of the most liberal members of the House, and he represents one of the bluest districts in the nation’s bluest state.

U.S. Congress, 5th District — Mike Thompson

Mike Thompson has ably served Wine Country for nearly three decades, first in the state Senate and now in the U.S. House of Representatives. His moderate to progressive voting record aligns well with his North Bay district.

CALIFORNIA

Assembly, 2nd District — Jim Wood

Sacramento, says Assemblyman Jim Wood, is filled with people dedicated to maintaining the status quo. Name a problem, he says, and entrenched interests endeavor to derail practically any solution. Wood, D-Santa Rosa, speaks from experience, having tackled some of California’s most intractable issues during his three terms in the Legislature: health care, housing, insurance, utilities, water.

Assembly, 10th District — Marc Levine

An upstart Marc Levine unseated a well-known and heavily funded incumbent in the 2012 election. Over four Assembly terms, he has emphasized his independence while demonstrating a knack for introducing bills that make big headlines but not much impact. His experience and seasoning set him apart in this year’s election.

Proposition 13: K-12 and university bonds — Yes Don’t be fooled by the title. This Prop. 13 isn’t about property taxes. It’s a $15 billion state bond act for K-12 schools and higher education. The money can be spent only for capital improvements — new buildings or renovation of existing school facilities.

