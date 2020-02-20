Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

The rule of law

EDITOR: As a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California, I joined the more than 1,100 former federal prosecutors and Department of Justice officials — now nearly 3,000 — who signed the open letter calling for Attorney General William Barr to resign due to his interference with justice in the sentencing recommendation for convicted felon Roger Stone (“1,100 ex-Justice workers call for Barr’s exit,” Monday). Barr’s action is yet another mark on the deplorable current administration.

The four prosecutors on the Stone matter resigned the case in protest, and one left the Department of Justice altogether. Of those four lawyers, three had served as U.S. Supreme Court Justice law clerks, one of them for two different justices. Two of the lawyers’ law degrees were from Yale, one from Harvard and the fourth from Cornell. This was a rarefied group of the highest-level legal talent. The career-changing resignations by these prosecutors were extraordinary and courageous acts, demonstrating that the poisonous interference did in fact occur. The Department of Justice and the American public deserve better. The rule of law demands it.

KIMBERLY REILEY CLEMENT

Santa Rosa

Trump’s pardons

EDITOR: I bet Donald Trump doesn’t see the irony in his pardons and grants of clemency to Rod Blagojevich, Michael Milken, Bernard Kerik and Eddie DeBartolo, all of whom were convicted for lying, corruption or fraud. Birds of a feather flock together?

ERIC NEEL

Cloverdale

Taking on liability

EDITOR: Another brilliant idea from Gov. Gavin Newsom: a takeover of PG&E to be run as a public utility by the state; rates will go down, green energy, etc. Great. What they don’t tell ratepayers is you are on the hook to cover all liability and infrastructure.

Trinity County took over a small part of the grid that serves several thousand customers and now faces claims of $138 million from a 2017 wildfire. Right now, PG&E has $24.5 billion ready to release to fire victims and insurers in this state after its bankruptcy.

I can’t imagine what would happen with rate increases if utilities were run by the state. We all know how well they run our state government. Think for a second about the DMV. Ring any bells?

CHARLIE BECK

Bodega Bay

SMART funding

EDITOR: Let me be clear from the start: I fully support the utility of SMART and think we should prolong it indefinitely. However, I am opposed to using sales tax as the way to fund it. Our sales tax is already too high; we should either fund SMART out of general revenues at the expense of something less important, or let it raise fares to a sustainable level.

PHIL MITCHELL

Santa Rosa

Sharp differences

EDITOR: It’s not surprising that The Press Democrat endorsed their former columnist over Supervisor Shirlee Zane (“Coursey offers new approach, ideas for county,” Feb. 9). They always chose conventional ideas over bold action.

While on policy issues both 3rd District supervisorial candidates are similar, on philosophy and process the differences are sharper. Zane, a former chaplain and leader of the Council on Aging, comes from the perspective of a take charge and roll up your sleeves work ethic. She knows that her decisions affect people and their lives, and she isn’t content to wait on the sidelines and just watch and listen.