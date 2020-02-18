Subscribe

Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

February 18, 2020, 12:03AM

Windsor’s flip-flop

EDITOR: On Wednesday at 6 p.m., the Windsor Town Council will vote to change the term of the first elected mayor from two years to four years.

Voters spent months coming to an agreement of four districts and a two-year mayor for the new district elections. Now after two small mentions (and no public outreach), the council is voting on a change that makes it easier for them and gives the voting residents less voice.

This change is flawed and unfair. Many would not have agreed to four districts if the mayoral term was four years. It feels wrong to ask for a change so late in the process without the same amount of discussion, outreach and public input.

I urge council members to oppose this proposal. If they can’t do that, then open the entire discussion again for five districts vs. four districts and an elected mayor. Changing the term now changes the entire dynamic of what we were trying to accomplish. (Even if we were forced into it, the outcome should be more voting rights for all, not less.)

Windsor citizens, please write, call or tell the council that you hold them accountable for their decisions and they need to be transparent. Council members, please vote no, and keep the two-year mayoral term.

BETSY MALLACE

Windsor

Forward with Buttigieg

EDITOR: In this current Republican administration where there is gross abuse of power and misrule, where all around us there is growing distrust, hatred and polarization, we must take a step back and consider how we can go forward together as a nation and as a people.

We need a candidate who can bypass the paralyzing narrative that has split us into two rigidly opposing camps.

Many of my Republican friends loathe Donald Trump, but they would never, ever vote for a candidate like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, who tend to preach, hector and scold.

Of course it would feel good to send in the avenging angels to smite the devils, but it won’t happen. It has been this kind of browbeating and nagging that brought Trump to us in the first place.

It is way past time, but maybe not too late, to acknowledge our similarities and humanity. We can change hostility and distrust to conversation and connection, emphasizing our similarities and mutual needs for survival on this perilously damaged planet.

I strongly believe that Pete Buttigieg has the deep calm intelligence, insight and vision, as well and the passion and wisdom, to guide this fragmented nation.

BARBARA MEDAILLE

Healdsburg

Supporting Coursey

EDITOR: After attending both 3rd District supervisor debates, my choice is clear. It’s Chris Coursey.

Just one of the reasons is that Coursey doesn’t make decisions until he reaches out to his constituents as well as talking to the larger entities involved. I’ve had enough of putting up with decisions made by a supervisor who has continually disregarded the voice of the people in favor of special interests who contribute to her campaign.

As a woman who has fought for women’s right my whole life, it is a joy to champion women who run for office. I just cannot support Shirlee Zane. Vote for Chris Coursey.

CHRISTINA MEYER

Rohnert Park

One-party rule

EDITOR: The expensive flyer promoting Measure I and lambasting its opponents is a chance for voters to examine who is really behind another tax increase to add to our burden. The ad is paid for by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, who, to my knowledge, are exempt from sales taxes of any kind, and from my reading in the press have kept up equally with the opponents in funding.

The list of advocates includes politicians, labor unions and various SMART affiliates — quite an impressive group. But I have also read in the press that this governmental entity won’t issue facts related to its funding, its ridership, and, yes, how little traffic has been affected on Highway 101. Yet one of the names on the pamphlet is the chairman of the oversight committee.

Under this state’s one-party rule, there’s no appetite to really address our concerns with any sustainable solution — witness the massive homeless problem and school graduation failures — and the citizenry can be persuaded by using words like “tycoon” and promoting class envy. It all shows how far we have come from any form of reason.

BJ CUNEO

Windsor

Creamery ads

EDITOR: Who does Miyoko’s Creamery think they are fooling (“Miyoko’s sue state over ‘butter’ labels,” Thursday)? Customers who eat dairy products? The company styles itself as a creamery. Cream can be anything resembling cream, including nonfood items such as face cream, but a creamery is a factory that makes cream, a dairy product. So the name of the business is deceptive.

Then they put pictures of cows in their advertising and say the product is lactose-free and cruelty-free, which to me implies that cattle are involved in the production of the product. An organic dairy can produce cruelty-free products and process the milk further to remove the lactose. Lactose is an animal product so advertising that a plant-based item has no lactose is just plain ridiculous.

So are they trying to fool those who consume dairy to consume their product instead? I have eaten artificial cheeses and found them to be a bad substitute. If their products are as satisfying as real dairy, then use that as advertising. Keep cows off of the package if there is no milk in your product.

LINDA ROBINETT

Sebastopol

