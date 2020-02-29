Extra Letters: California primary election

Unsustainable SMART

EDITOR: My wife and I are committed to public transit. We travel to San Francisco frequently using the Golden Gate Transit bus, then San Francisco Muni and BART. It is convenient and relatively inexpensive.

I understand that SMART refused to provide basic public information to The Press Democrat and lied, saying they did not have the information. They didn’t want bad news to get out. Then under a Public Records Act request they provided the info. How can one trust or believe the SMART folks now?

Until the SMART train has a new board and management that is open, transparent, accountable and that doesn’t lie to the public, it is very hard to vote for Measure I. And for 30 more years? You’ve got two be kidding.

In addition to the credibility problem, SMART’s fare is relatively expensive, and even with the tax they are losing a lot of money every day. It just doesn’t seem to be sustainable; more and more in debt each day.

BILL RUPPERT

Guerneville

A tough choice

EDITOR: It’s too bad that one of these candidates has to lose. Chris Coursey would make an excellent supervisor, and Shirlee Zane is an excellent supervisor.

I’ve heard several people say it’s time for a change just because Zane has been a supervisor for 12 years. That is why we need to keep her. Being a supervisor is no easy job. It’s mind-boggling the number of issues our supervisors have to deal with, and it never stops. After 12 years, Zane is just hitting her stride.

Experience is a key to effectiveness in any job. Zane’s track record is outstanding. She sees below the surface on many issues. For example, her experience in the mental health field is vital in finding solutions to the homeless epidemic, as mental health is a major cause of homelessness.

She was instrumental in the creation of the 911 Mobile Support Team, Family Justice Center and Homeless outreach Service Team. Being a veteran, I was pleased to see her efforts in getting the Palms Inn and tiny home Vets’ Village projects done, and she has worked creatively to get rid of potholes without enough money to properly do the job. Success and experience count. Vote for Zane.

MIKE HARAN

Santa Rosa

SMART’s promises

EDITOR: Some comments about SMART emphasize SMART’s failure to fulfill the promises made to voters in the 2008 Measure Q. The preparation of those promises was led by a general manager who began working on the rail project years before the legislation that formed the SMART district was enacted. But the SMART board lost confidence in that general manager and replaced her. In addition to rosy financial projections, she failed to properly account for the challenges of obtaining permits to reconstruct the railroad through wetlands.

The SMART board hired Farhad Mansourian as general manager, and he began work on Sept. 29, 2011. He previously led public works in Marin County and understood how to deliver public works projects, the capabilities of various regional contractors, and how the Bay Area, state and federal agencies fund transportation projects. He focused on building as much rail as he could as rapidly as possible, and has done well at restoring passenger rail service.