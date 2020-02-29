Subscribe

Extra Letters: California primary election

February 29, 2020, 12:07AM
Unsustainable SMART

EDITOR: My wife and I are committed to public transit. We travel to San Francisco frequently using the Golden Gate Transit bus, then San Francisco Muni and BART. It is convenient and relatively inexpensive.

I understand that SMART refused to provide basic public information to The Press Democrat and lied, saying they did not have the information. They didn’t want bad news to get out. Then under a Public Records Act request they provided the info. How can one trust or believe the SMART folks now?

Until the SMART train has a new board and management that is open, transparent, accountable and that doesn’t lie to the public, it is very hard to vote for Measure I. And for 30 more years? You’ve got two be kidding.

In addition to the credibility problem, SMART’s fare is relatively expensive, and even with the tax they are losing a lot of money every day. It just doesn’t seem to be sustainable; more and more in debt each day.

BILL RUPPERT

Guerneville

A tough choice

EDITOR: It’s too bad that one of these candidates has to lose. Chris Coursey would make an excellent supervisor, and Shirlee Zane is an excellent supervisor.

I’ve heard several people say it’s time for a change just because Zane has been a supervisor for 12 years. That is why we need to keep her. Being a supervisor is no easy job. It’s mind-boggling the number of issues our supervisors have to deal with, and it never stops. After 12 years, Zane is just hitting her stride.

Experience is a key to effectiveness in any job. Zane’s track record is outstanding. She sees below the surface on many issues. For example, her experience in the mental health field is vital in finding solutions to the homeless epidemic, as mental health is a major cause of homelessness.

She was instrumental in the creation of the 911 Mobile Support Team, Family Justice Center and Homeless outreach Service Team. Being a veteran, I was pleased to see her efforts in getting the Palms Inn and tiny home Vets’ Village projects done, and she has worked creatively to get rid of potholes without enough money to properly do the job. Success and experience count. Vote for Zane.

MIKE HARAN

Santa Rosa

SMART’s promises

EDITOR: Some comments about SMART emphasize SMART’s failure to fulfill the promises made to voters in the 2008 Measure Q. The preparation of those promises was led by a general manager who began working on the rail project years before the legislation that formed the SMART district was enacted. But the SMART board lost confidence in that general manager and replaced her. In addition to rosy financial projections, she failed to properly account for the challenges of obtaining permits to reconstruct the railroad through wetlands.

The SMART board hired Farhad Mansourian as general manager, and he began work on Sept. 29, 2011. He previously led public works in Marin County and understood how to deliver public works projects, the capabilities of various regional contractors, and how the Bay Area, state and federal agencies fund transportation projects. He focused on building as much rail as he could as rapidly as possible, and has done well at restoring passenger rail service.

Now the SMART general manager and almost all the staff are different from in 2008. When comparing SMART’s achievements with promises, let’s start the reckoning on Sept. 29, 2011.

WILLARD RICHARDS

Santa Rosa

Coursey’s compassion

EDITOR: The past few years have been tough for this 86-year-old woman. I was abandoned at my assisted living facility as the Tubbs fire approached, I’ve been in several care facilities due to illness, injury and plain old bad luck, and I am now bedridden due to a stroke.

But there have been bright spots, like the handwritten note I received from Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey back in 2018. Completely unexpected, his note was heartfelt and sincere and made me feel that he really cared about all I’d been though, even though we had never met. Turns out he heard my story as he helped my daughter fight for justice for me and all the abandonment victims.

While this note took just a few minutes of his day, I feel this gesture shows character and compassion, two traits that I want more of in elected officials. And I laugh when the incumbent calls him the absent mayor. Does she not know he chose to serve one term and therefore left office in December 2018? A skiing trip the next January, as a private citizen, is a well-earned break in my book.

ALICE EUROTAS

Santa Rosa

A valuable option

EDITOR: I love the idea of the SMART train, and I love the reality of it. Sonoma and Marin residents have shown foresight and common sense by supporting mass transit in the North Bay.

I use a power wheelchair to get around. The SMART trains are easy and convenient for me to use — even the bathrooms onboard. I have limited transportation options as Uber, Lyft and local taxis aren’t equipped for wheelchairs. SMART makes a difference, and I want to see it expand and fulfill its long-term promise. I am voting for the extension of the sales tax.

ANTHONY TUSLER

Penngrove

Biden’s struggles

EDITOR: Joe Biden was supposed to be moderates’ hope for defeating Donald Trump and, so far, he’s done miserably. What’s wrong? I’m hearing that it’s due to his poor performance in the debates, or it’s his low energy, or that he’s too old (hello, Bernie Sanders?).

None of this feels right. Has anyone thought that it could be that the liar-in-chief has yet again trumped our politics by making Democrats afraid to vote for Biden? He’s a poor president but an expert manipulator. Which means, sadly, that Trump wins again.

Whomever you prefer, this primary is important and this election is crucial. Vote.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

