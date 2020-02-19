Subscribe

Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

February 19, 2020, 12:07AM

Repeating history

EDITOR: On Feb. 19, 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which authorized the forced removal of Japanese Americans from their homes to remote prison camps. There was no due process — only racism, war hysteria and failed leadership.

Now, the state of California is poised to apologize for its role in aiding the U.S. government’s policy (“California to apologize for internments,” Monday). This apology will mean a great deal to survivors and descendants. However, most of those who were incarcerated are not with us to accept this apology.

My mother was 16 when she was incarcerated. That trauma marked her for the rest of her life. Unlike the children we are incarcerating now at the southern border, she was imprisoned with her parents. It breaks my heart to know that family separations still occur and that these children will suffer from life-changing trauma.

We in the Japanese American community haven’t forgotten our history, are committed to stopping it from happening again and are planning a march in Washington, D.C. to demand closure of the camps.

It would be more meaningful if the state and citizens joined us in acting to close the disgraceful immigrant detention camps. We say, “Never again is now!”

JODI HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Critical transportation

EDITOR: Mike Arnold, the author of a Close to Home column opposing Measure I (“What SMART’s data does and doesn’t say,” Jan. 8), has been a near-fanatical opponent of SMART since it was merely a twinkle in some train engineer’s eye. Now that trains are up and running, zipping happy commuters past Highway 101 traffic jams in swift, clean rail cars, he’s been forced to roll out a new passel of complaints to replace his original doomsday scenario for the system.

The fact is, SMART is growing in ridership and, with the recent extension to Larkspur and the imminent connection to Windsor, more and more riders will be hopping aboard and leaving their cars behind. SMART is a critical element in our North Bay transportation infrastructure and will ultimately help spur infill residential development in the cities along the Highway 101 corridor and reduce pressure for sprawl in our precious ag and open space separators.

Measure I isn’t a tax increase. It merely extends the existing quarter-cent sales tax, allowing SMART to restructure its bond debt at the current low rates and save taxpayers more than $12 million per year. We made an important investment in our future when we approved the SMART rail project in 2008, and Measure I is an opportunity to protect that investment. Vote yes on Measure I on March 3.

STEVE PAGE

Chairman, North Bay Leadership Council

Bloomberg’s groundswell

EDITOR: The Washington Post took Michael Bloomberg to task over sexism claims, among other flaws and weaknesses (“Review exposes sexism claims,” Sunday). During the past week, Bloomberg has also been under fire for his comments and actions related to redlining, stop and frisk, being a billionaire trying to buy an election, and more.

As a volunteer with the Bloomberg campaign in California — and based on many hours of door-to-door canvassing and distributing lawn signs — I think the national polls (and almost all pundits) are significantly underestimating Bloomberg’s appeal and strength. From my perspective, a groundswell of support is developing quickly across all demographics. He’s being viewed as the only candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in November. It looks to me like Bloomberg has a good chance of winning California decisively on Super Tuesday.

BILL WRIGHTSON

Santa Rosa

Acts of injustice

EDITOR: Feb. 19, 1942, was the day Executive Order 9066 was signed, establishing internment camps for Japanese Americans. I was 4 years old and spent the next three years in Tanforan and Topaz. I survived with the support of a strong family and community. The separated migrant children who are interned have neither, and often don’t even have a common language. On this day, don’t focus on past injustice but on stopping present injustice to these helpless children.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Mandatory voting

EDITOR: So I guess we have to put up with more stupidity from Assemblyman Marc Levine with AB 2070, his mandatory voting proposal (“Mandatory voting bill proposed,” Tuesday). I have to agree with Republicans who say that the “uninformed electorate” shouldn’t be forced to vote.

The state is poorly managed as it is, so why should we make it worse by telling people that they have to vote even if they don’t understand the issues, or know anything about the people running for office? Sounds like a rubber stamp for guys like Levine and some of his fellow lefty Democrats. Just tell the mandatory voters that it doesn’t matter if they don’t read the voter guides. We, your leaders, will tell you how to vote. What next, getting rid of term limits?

I cannot believe how far and fast this state has fallen. Is it any wonder people and businesses are fleeing?

ANTHONY MORGAN

Cotati

