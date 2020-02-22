Subscribe

Extra Letters: March 3 election

February 22, 2020, 12:07AM

Leaders, not followers

EDITOR: Thank you for your article on the two 1st District supervisor candidates (“Gorin, Cook vie for seat,” Tuesday). I read it with an open mind, and now I’m voting for Susan Gorin.

David Cook’s political philosophy is a real turnoff. He says it emanates from the desires of his constituents. He pledged to “follow their lead.” No, no, no. Representative government means we select someone who represents us. It doesn’t mean our representative is obliged to do whatever we want. Our representative should be a leader, not a follower. Why on Earth pay a human being to serve as supervisor if she’s just going to poll her constituents and do whatever they want? Let’s just get a polling app.

I want my supervisor to be a leader, not a follower. I want my supervisor to study the issues and educate me by advocacy and engagement to understand what the best policy is. Politicians are paid professionals, not polling apparatus.

Cook’s political philosophy stinks. It represents abject deferral of responsibility, and too often politicians who take this approach are cowards or lazy. I will be voting for Gorin.

SARAH J. PHILLIPS

Santa Rosa

A good listener

EDITOR: Elected officials quickly learn that job one is to win reelection, which demands large campaign donations. The longer in office, the more a politician irrevocably gets bought by the rich and quits listening to the people. Case in point: Shirlee Zane’s list of rich donors.

This contamination shows up as callousness — witness Zane’s throwing county staffers under the bus for failing to solve homelessness, and shirking the permit fee required for campaign signage. By contrast, former Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey capably led our city’s emergency response to the October 2017 fires, coordinating with city, county, state and federal agencies and leading the adoption of our resilient cities ordinance. I saw Coursey devote an entire Saturday morning to astutely listening at an innovator’s conference on affordable future transit solutions for Sonoma County and the Bay Area. Please vote for the fair-minded, good listener Chris Coursey.

BRIEN A. SEELEY

Santa Rosa

Bloomberg’s appeal

EDITOR: Michael Bloomberg, despite being a bit outside of our politically correct ideals, is the only candidate who has any chance to reach across the aisle and begin a constructive softening of the steadily escalating, tragic and destructive rift that has developed between the parties, and he might very well cause many liberal conservatives to add their votes to the Democratic causes.

ROBERT BEAUCHAMP

Sebastopol

Tireless advocacy

EDITOR: In a recent letter about the race for the 3rd District’s supervisor seat, the author based his endorsement of Chris Coursey on Shirlee Zane’s inability to solve the homeless crisis (“Character and tenacity,” Feb. 12). Excuse me? Zane is one of five supervisors, four of whom have served at least two terms.

What’s more, while Coursey is a perfectly legitimate candidate, he served as mayor during his tenure on the Santa Rosa City Council. There is accountability there as well.

While we all agree that this pernicious problem has been building for many years and the can has been kicked down the road, it remains one of the most complex issues to resolve. To that end, one cannot deny that Zane has spent years addressing one of the most critical underpinnings of homelessness, mental health. She has been a tireless advocate and a true leader in championing the development of adequate support services for this vulnerable population.

While those accomplishments may not have kept pace with the scale of this problem, she cannot be faulted for inaction or lack of vision.

JOHN BRODEY

Santa Rosa

Our best chance

EDITOR: Didn’t the pundits get it wrong last time?

The national news pundits have been marching to the beat of the Democratic Party bureaucrats with a fear campaign to have older voters settle for a safer, more conservative candidate. These are the same pundits who said Hillary Clinton was a shoo-in.

By attending a rally in Richmond recently, I could see why young people were energized by Bernie Sanders’ campaign. It was nice to be at a rally where my generation of AARP cardholders was definitively outnumbered.

If we are to beat Donald Trump, it must be done by reenergizing all the young people who sat it out because the establishment candidates haven’t worked for them. Sanders is our best chance for doing so. I’m standing with the next generation of voters. They are our best chance of retiring Trump.

WARREN MAR

Sebastopol

Being prepared

EDITOR: For the Kincade fire, 500 mutual aid fire teams came to help because there were no other significant fires in California at the time. Lucky for us. The night of the Tubbs fire, we requested 500 teams, but only a quarter of them came. There is too much competition for resources during fire season. We cannot count on mutual aid.

Measure G would net $51 million annually to improve prevention and preparedness in Sonoma County. Here’s what’s built into the measure:

— Fire response times would be reduced by placing new stations where needed and restaffing unstaffed stations; 200 firefighters would be hired. This measure doesn’t pad firefighter pensions, as one letter implied.

— Departments would get incentives to consolidate, which would save money and speed emergency response.

— Fuel management teams and vegetation abatement would be prioritized. The fire camera system would be expanded, sirens added and a satellite-based warning system funded that would broadcast on radios and phones even when the cell network is down.

— A citizens’ oversight committee would monitor expenditures and report to the Board of Supervisors.

We need Measure G. It’s too dangerous to simply hope we’ll get lucky next year.

CHRISTINE PICCIN

Sebastopol

