PD Editorial: The injustice of World War II internment camps

On this date in 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which became the basis for imprisoning American citizens of Japanese heritage.

By the end of 1942, virtually every person of Japanese descent on the West Coast — about 110,000 people — was sent to one of 10 remote camps where many of them were forced to stay for the remainder of World War II, behind barbed wire and watched by armed guards. They lost their jobs, their property and their freedom.

This trampling of civil liberties remains one of the darkest chapters in American history.

There was no grave threat to national security, only racism, post-Pearl Harbor hysteria and a failure of leadership that reached the highest level of the U.S. government.

We now know that the federal government didn’t believe there was a credible threat, or widespread disloyalty, and hid those facts when Roosevelt’s order was challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court. We also know that an Army unit made up of Japanese American volunteers, the 442 Regimental Combat Team, fought its way across Italy and helped rescue an American battalion in France, winning more citations for distinguished service and bravery than any unit its size.

In 1983, a federal commission determined there was no military necessity for Roosevelt’s order and the subsequent exclusion of Japanese Americans from the West Coast.

Five years later, President Ronald Reagan signed an apology as part of a restitution law cosponsored by California Reps. Robert Matsui and Norman Mineta, both of whom were incarcerated during the war, and Hawaii Sen. Daniel Inouye, who fought with the 442nd.

In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court repudiated its 1944 ruling upholding the internment of Japanese Americans. The decision, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, “was gravely wrong the day it was decided, has been overruled in the court of history, and — to be clear — has no place in law under the Constitution.”

And on Thursday, the state Assembly will take up a long-overdue resolution formally apologizing for California’s official actions, including a 1942 state Senate resolution questioning the loyalty of Japanese Americans and those holding dual citizenship. The state also fired Japanese American employees and urged Congress to strip American citizenship from Japanese Americans holding dual citizenship.

Regrettably, as Jodi Hottel of Santa Rosa, the daughter of an internee, notes in a letter to the editor, “most of those who were incarcerated are not around to accept this apology.”

But all of us can still absorb the lessons from the mistreatment of fellow Americans and, as Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi’s resolution says, “ensure that such an assault on freedom will never again happen to any community in the United States.”

