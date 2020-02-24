Subscribe

Monday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
February 24, 2020, 12:05AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Petty labeling dispute

EDITOR: It’s ironic that the heavily subsidized dairy industry is looking to the government again, this time to prevent plant-based products from using words like butter, cheese, and milk to describe their products. Were they asleep at the wheel when peanut butter was introduced? Who do they think is confused by such labels? Probably someone who can’t read the label in the first place.

I’m sorry that this is going to increase the cost of doing business for an innovative new company like Miyoko’s Creamery, which is going to employ a considerable number of people locally to produce a product that people want, at a living wage (“Miyoko’s sues state over butter labels,” Feb. 13). Fortunately, their target customers are discerning, high-end consumers with discretionary income.

The dairy industry should look to marketing their appeal as stewards of a bucolic landscape, develop their potential for capturing methane for energy production, sequestering carbon and continuing to provide us with quality dairy products instead of this petty labeling BS. Pun intended.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa’s priorities

EDITOR: With the Santa Rosa City Council’s initial budget discussions looming, it is important to remember the commitments they have made to our community. This line is from the city’s climate emergency resolution passed on Jan. 14: “Be it further resolved that addressing climate change underscores everything that we do, and the city remains committed to taking action to mitigate, draw down, and take adaptive measures with the goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2030.”

Unless these are empty words, every discussion about budget line items must lead with the question, “How does this expenditure underscore our focus on climate change?”

If you agree, let them know by writing them an email or speaking during public comments at Tuesday’s council meeting.

I’ve always appreciated the wisdom in the adage that says, “Don’t tell me your priorities, show me your checkbook, and I’ll tell you what your priorities are.” My hope is that the legacy of our council members is indelibly marked by the bold actions they take and the money they spend on efforts to fight the climate crisis.

KEVIN CONWAY

Santa Rosa

Tested and ready

EDITOR: The Press Democrat’s endorsement of Chris Coursey recklessly diminishes the courageous leadership and formidable track record of Shirlee Zane (“Coursey offers new ideas, approach for county,” Feb. 9). Your words resonate with familiar good old boy network sexism. Zane is running on her own merits, substantial experience and legion accomplishments, affirmed by her broad-based endorsements.

I have personally observed Zane’s effective knowledge and action at all levels of government. Her willingness to take on a fight and determination in tackling tough issues is legendary. Zane embodies the expected feminine traits of empathy, emotion and compassion and traditionally male strengths: political acumen, direct talk and power. At the risk of being seen as unlikable or unfeminine, Zane draws on both to get things done. She advocates for our most vulnerable neighbors. She connects with our growing Spanish-speaking community through her ability to communicate in their first language.

As county supervisor, Zane shares responsibility for a $1.8 billion budget, 1,300 miles of roads, safety-net programs, regional water supplies and more. She was a front-line leader through our 2017, 2018 and 2019 disasters.

The know-how gap between Zane and Coursey is a chasm of consequence in this historic moment. Zane is tested and ready.

CARROLL L. ESTES

Healdsburg

End of the dream?

EDITOR: What bitter irony and timing to read your excellent editorial regarding the overdue apology to the Japanese community for their internment during World War II (“An overdue apology for state treatment of Japanese Americans,” Thursday) and the front-page news about escalating immigration enforcement, including the ICE arrest at our courthouse in defiance of state law (“ICE agents arrest three at court”). It is tragic to watch history repeating itself with the continual immoral and unjust treatment of nonwhite Americans and immigrants.

For those concerned about taking action, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Congregation Shomrei Torah in Santa Rosa, a free event will address the humanitarian crisis at our border and immigration issues in our own community. Immigration activists will be presenting, joined by local groups addressing these issues. Please consider attending “The End of the American Dream?” to learn how you can help.

PADI SELWYN

Sebastopol

Quality of life

EDITOR: I ride the SMART train, and I live on a limited income. I feel fortunate to have public transportation like SMART. I prefer the train to driving; it is a great way to travel.

It took too many years out of our lives to get that train here. Because of some dedicated supporters and a well-informed electorate in Sonoma County, we have SMART. The campaign against SMART makes no sense to me. I hope Big Oil and its cronies won’t fool the voters. These same corporations funded climate denial for the past 20 years.

Measure I will not raise taxes. We will pay the same tax as we have been. My quality of life is unaffected by the tax, and so I want to extend it. We need to support the train in our county. I plan to live here the rest of my life and ride SMART.

Vote yes on Measure I.

SHIRLEY JOHNSON

Rohnert Park

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine