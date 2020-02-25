Subscribe

Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
February 25, 2020, 12:03AM

Pliny fatigue

EDITOR: Every year, Sonoma County sees globe-trotting beer lovers pack the streets for a taste of Pliny the Younger. We locals know a good thing and are proud to call Pliny our own. We love Russian River Brewing Co. beer year-round, not just for two weeks in February.

We Sonoma Countians have helped the brewery become what it is today. Yet for two weeks in February, Russian River forgets about us. To get even a taste of our favorite beer, we have to stand in line for hours. We have to take time off work, because unlike the globe-trotters, we aren’t on vacation. We are your teachers and doctors, roofers and checkout clerks. We deliver mail and pick up trash. We are the people who keep this community moving.

It’s time for Russian River to show us some love and give us a chance to try Pliny the Younger without needing to wait in line for four hours. A driver’s license swipe, a locals-only voucher or a day when only locals can visit — Sonoma Countians should get one time to the front of the line, as a thank you for making Russian River Brewing Co. what it is.

JENNIFER FRENGEL

Santa Rosa

For Klobuchar

EDITOR: Given this year’s early primary, we California Democrats have the opportunity to make a decisive difference in selecting our nation’s next president. Or we can squander our electoral power uselessly by scattering our votes among half a dozen candidates.

Only one candidate offers us hope of effecting real change in America. Amy Klobuchar is by far the most electable candidate. Her views appeal to the majority of voters — including those Republicans who have had their fill of corruption, dishonesty and divisive vitriol. Klobuchar’s years of public service, including her exemplary record in the Senate, make her the best-qualified candidate on the ballot.

Let’s make sure that Klobuchar receives the lion’s share of our electoral votes. She is the one candidate who has any meaningful chance of healing the bitter division of recent years.

CARL SHERRILL and NANCY GARDNER

Sonoma

Plant-based ‘butter’

EDITOR: Isn’t there already a commonly used term to describe the plant-based butter alternative marketed by Miyoko’s Creamery (“Miyoko’s sues state over ‘butter’ labels,” Feb. 13)? I believe the term is “margarine.”

BW RADLEY

Mission Viejo

Promoting democracy

EDITOR: Anthony Morgan packed a lot of vitriol into his letter (“Mandatory voting,” Wednesday), calling Assemblyman Marc Levine’s proposal “stupidity,” Democrats “lefty Democrats” and saying an “uninformed electorate” shouldn’t vote at all, which isn’t a new idea. It’s actually a form of government called “epistocracy.”

What if we put money into public schools specifically to educate students in government and civics while teaching a civic duty of being informed so they can make a logical choice as it concerns themselves and their family, i.e., how not to vote against their self-interest because of wedge issues? Being an informed voter isn’t a partisan thing.

Democracy isn’t a spectator sport. It requires informed voters of all ages and walks of life to make a healthy, hardy democracy. It requires voters believing their votes count and leaders putting the will of constituents over party rule.

We must do better.

An epistocracy is a half-step above autocracy and, sadly, isn’t this where we are today?

PAMELA HOM

Santa Rosa

Measure I: For the future

EDITOR: I looked over the history of BART, and the similarities with SMART are amazing — cost overruns, added expenses, delays and frustrations. I wish I could read the letters to the editor from back then; I’m sure the negative ones were just as bad as some I’ve read recently.

Don’t people understand what is involved in building a railroad from scratch? Not to mention a bike path? BART was in service 42 years before it had a train that went to the Oakland airport, 31 years before it went to SFO.

We need to get out of our cars. If you love our planet, I’m sure you feel the same way. The Press Democrat reported that about 2,400 people are taking SMART each day; some say that isn’t enough. Think of another 2,400 cars back on Highway 101.

Perhaps if the person willing to spend over $1.6 million to shut the train down used that money to help finish the train, she could have the whole freeway to herself to get to her private jet quicker and pollute the sky faster.

Not to mention that condensed housing around train stations would be eliminated in favor of her family’s housing developments.

Please think of your children and grandchildren and vote yes on Measure I.

HOWARD DERNBERGER

Rio Nido

