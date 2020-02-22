PD Editorial: Congress should declare wars, not the president

The decision to take the United States to war, to attack another nation, send our troops into harm’s way and risk the lives of countless civilians belongs to Congress, according to the U.S. Constitution. Congress needs to take back that authority.

For decades, members of Congress have shown a reluctance to bear that responsibility, preferring to give the president wide leeway to make decisions about when to use military force. It’s small wonder. Such votes are monumentally consequential — and can be an anchor around a politician for years.

Just look at the last time Congress voted to authorize the use of military force: the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force against Iraq. Nearly 20 years later, the ramifications of that vote still reverberate.

As a result of that vote, the United States invaded a sovereign nation under flimsy pretexts. Hundreds of thousands of civilians were killed. Thousands of American troops lost their lives. An entire region was destabilized. And it has cost trillions of dollars.

There were political ramifications for senators and representatives who voted in favor. Most famously, then-Sen. Barack Obama, who voted no, used Sen. Hillary Clinton’s yes vote as a way to prove that long experience doesn’t necessarily equate good judgment. That distinction was a key factor in his 2008 primary victory.

This year, Vice President Joe Biden is taking heat for his vote in favor of the authorization as he runs for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Now the authorization has lingered for going on two decades, and the mood is changing. When Obama sought authorization to use military force in Syria in 2013, that resolution never even came to a vote. But when the Trump administration used the 2002 AUMF to justify the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, many members of Congress decided it was time to reassert some of their constitutional authority.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation repealing the 2002 AUMF and requiring congressional authorization for any further military action against Iran. The U.S. Senate recently passed similar legislation prohibiting action against Iran without congressional approval.

“The president must obtain congressional approval for the use of military force before putting our troops in harm’s way — as our Constitution expressly requires,” said Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena. “I’m troubled Democratic and Republican administrations have ignored this vital, constitutional provision in recent times.”

The House is expected to pass the Senate resolution prohibiting further action in Iran. It should receive bipartisan support.

It is unlikely, however, that the Senate will take up the House resolution to repeal the 2002 AUMF.

Most unlikely of all, though, is that either measure will receive enough support to override a promised presidential veto.

That is unfortunate. It is long past time for Congress to reassume the responsibility given it by the Constitution. The founders decided such decisions should be made by elected representatives, not a lone executive.

Presidents should not be able to use a congressional authorization as old as the military’s youngest recruits to send them to war. Congress should do its job, repeal the 2002 AUMF, rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to wage war without authorization and override any veto.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.