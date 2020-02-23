PD Editorial: California bullies a vegan cheesemaker

A Petaluma company that makes vegan nondairy butter and cheese has filed suit against the state over a Department of Food and Agriculture order to stop referring to its products as butter and cheese because … well because consumers might get confused or something. Please, California agriculture officials, back off on this one. You’re embarrassing yourselves.

Miyoko’s Creamery produces a vegan butter and cheeses that it markets nationwide. Because they are vegan, they don’t contain milk. Rather, Miyoko’s butter and cheeses use plant-based alternatives. The company also features images of cows on its website. Presumably, those are happy cows who aren’t having milk taken for cheese and butter.

That sort of feel-good marketing doesn’t fly with the food police. In a December letter to the company, state officials directed the company to stop calling its products “butter” and “cheese.” Instead, the company should promote its products as “cashew cream fermented from live cultures.” Yum!

The state also directed the company to take down the cow pictures. Visitors to the website, the state must assume, might mistake a picture of company founder Miyoko Schinner petting a cow for her milking one.

The state’s ostensible worry is that the branding will confuse shoppers. If something doesn’t contain milk, how can it possibly be cheese or butter? Some poor shopper might pick up a vegan butter by mistake, get home, and not enjoy it because it doesn’t have that creamy cow goodness.

Yet shoppers are savvier than officials think. Almond and rice milk cause no confusion, nor does peanut butter. As long as Miyoko’s products are clear that they are plant-based and vegan, which they are, shoppers will be fine. There’s not even much chance they’ll grab the wrong product by mistake. Most grocery stores have separate dairy and vegan sections.

What seems more plausible than genuine fear of consumer confusion is that big dairy doesn’t want to risk losing customers to vegan alternatives. The industry nationally spends millions of dollars on lobbying. In California, it is a profitable agricultural sector that wields considerable political clout. It’s getting some return on that investment.

Disputes over food terminology aren’t anything new. As UCLA School of Law food policy expert Michael Roberts told Press Democrat reporter Yousef Baig, disputes over food product labeling go back to the mid-1800s when margarine first came on the scene.

When one controls the words, one controls the market. If producers of one type of product can convince government regulators that producers of something similar shouldn’t get to use the same term, they create a barrier to competition.

It would be one thing if Californians were filing copious complaints with regulators that they’d been duped about their cheese or their butter. That hasn’t occurred as far as we know. People who pick up a Miyoko’s product and take a second to read the label will know exactly what they’re getting.

Miyoko’s isn’t taking this linguistic bullying without putting up a fight, though. The company’s federal lawsuit challenges the state on First Amendment free speech grounds. That’s a pretty good argument, but there’s a better solution that doesn’t require lawyers and judges. The state should just back off and use some common sense.

