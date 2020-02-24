Close to Home: Mandatory college prep puts students on the wrong track

Two years ago, Santa Rosa City Schools adopted an “A-G” graduation policy. Beginning with the class of 2022, it essentially requires all students to fulfill a curriculum designed for entry into the UC or CSU systems. Students in the district have no choice but to submit to a rigid, prescribed curriculum that comes at the expense of electives, other popular programs and possibly participation in sports. It is a policy that lacked an adequate implementation plan and has neither a short- or long-term framework for evaluation. The recent, dramatic increase in F’s and D’s in the core subjects for ninth and 10th graders (the first cohorts under the new policy) should make it clear to the public we are on the wrong track.

I was a school board member in the spring of 2018 and voted against this policy along with one other board member. I was first made aware of the administration’s intent on a Friday agenda leading up to the following Wednesday board meeting where it was to be voted on. This represented a seismic change in the district, and it became immediately apparent that teachers, most parents, much of the community and some other board members had no prior knowledge that this was coming. The groups and individuals who spoke in favor of A-G had a several months to prepare their case. Teachers and counselors were falsely accused of counseling disadvantaged students into nonacademic classes. A-G was politicized and remains a wedge issue.

Santa Rosa City Schools has done much in the past to assist disadvantaged students who wish to enter an academic pathway. The district sought more academic designations for its career and technical courses, and it developed popular and successful programs such as AVID, the early college magnet at Piner High School and the university pathway at Elsie Allen High. I supported these successful programs. However, the district fell short in its stated goal of incrementally increasing the number of students successfully completing them. If the district was unable to attract more students who were willing and able to join these programs, it is unconscionable to think that forcing students who are neither willing nor able into an academic track is in their best interest.

Public education has a duty to allow any student who wishes to take academic classes to do so. My support for this is unequivocal. Underlying student choice, though, is the need to understand university expectations and have some degree of buy in. Forcing all students into an academic track sets too many up for failure. Social justice is better served through effective guidance and individual choice.

Recent disasters have highlighted the inadequacies of our local work force. We need more people going into construction, public safety and health services to name a few areas. It makes no sense to cut, and in some cases eliminate, popular career and technical education programs that can lead to jobs and the ability to remain in the community. As with all district offerings, career and technical education should be rigorous. Branding career and technical education, or a course selection, leading to entry into our junior college as inferior is disingenuous.

We live in an era of growing structural inequality and authoritarian rule. Educational choice is fundamental to meeting diverse student needs and giving them a voice. A-G has become politicized and has adversely effected teacher morale. A-G should not be a check on a resume. Our children’s and our futures are a stake. The Santa Rosa School Board needs to step back, open up the process and get it right.

Ron Kristof is a former member of the Santa Rosa school board.

