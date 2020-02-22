The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“How did I get on the Joe Rodota Trail?”
FRANK BUSH, Santa Rosa
“Missed that bus four years ago, and now this one is out of gas.”
DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa
“Dagnabit, I knew this highfalutin GPS was missing a screw or two.”
TIM CLARY, Santa Rosa
“Hey, Siri, I said ‘directions to DC,’ not ‘directions to deep weeds.’ ”
GLORIA HADDAD, Santa Rosa
“I’ve been lost since Iowa. Where the heck is South Carolina?”
MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia
“I think Michael Bloomberg hacked my GPS.”
PAMELA ILLIAN, Petaluma