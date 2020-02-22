Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

February 22, 2020, 12:03AM

“How did I get on the Joe Rodota Trail?”

FRANK BUSH, Santa Rosa

“Missed that bus four years ago, and now this one is out of gas.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Dagnabit, I knew this highfalutin GPS was missing a screw or two.”

TIM CLARY, Santa Rosa

“Hey, Siri, I said ‘directions to DC,’ not ‘directions to deep weeds.’ ”

GLORIA HADDAD, Santa Rosa

“I’ve been lost since Iowa. Where the heck is South Carolina?”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“I think Michael Bloomberg hacked my GPS.”

PAMELA ILLIAN, Petaluma

