Hesse: Harvey Weinstein’s conviction opens a door on victims and power

The Harvey Weinstein verdict isn’t the end of an era, but you could correctly view it as the end of a chapter. The #MeToo movement began in 2017 with allegations that the movie mogul had been systemically assaulting women since the beginning of his career. Now, in 2020, we’ll bookmark the spot where a New York jury convicted him of rape in the third degree. Yes, the legal system acknowledged, he had assaulted production assistant Mimi Haleyi and aspiring actress Jessica Mann. The jury voted to acquit on other charges related to actress Annabella Sciorra, but nonetheless: the bad man is going to prison.

I don’t want to get too meta here, but as I’m trying to write this column, my inbox keeps interrupting me with media requests: people want me to interview them, so they can tell me what it all means; or people want to interview me, so I can tell them. These emails followed a week of press releases offering prognostication: If Weinstein is found guilty, the #MeToo movement has triumphed! If Weinstein is acquitted, the #MeToo movement has failed!

Now that Weinstein has been found guilty on two of his five charges, we could theoretically translate #MeToo’s success into a percentage, but I’d argue that’s the wrong measurement entirely. What the verdict means for Weinstein, who is already old and infirm, is that he may die in a jail cell. What it means for his victims is that maybe they’ll find a modicum of peace, albeit a tardy one.

But as for what it means for #MeToo? You’ll only find a satisfying answer if you assumed the movement was solely about converting pain into prison time, about developing a rigid code of transgression and punishment.

The #MeToo movement isn’t about issuing punishment. It’s about inviting enlightenment.

How do we talk about rape? How do we talk about consent? How do we talk about sex that we didn’t want but felt we had to agree to, for our physical safety or our careers? How do we talk about the confusing aftermath of those encounters — the compulsion to avoid our attackers forever, or, conversely, the compulsion to stay in contact with our attackers because that contact allows us take control of the narrative?

How do we explain that when we say “Believe women,” we’re not saying that women never lie — we’re merely saying that for years we’ve behaved as if they always do. Believe women, rather than just defaulting to believing the men who claim the sex was consensual, she asked for it, she was wearing a skirt.

There’s a reason that, in the past three years, much of the #MeToo reckoning took place in the court of public opinion rather than the court of law. In case after case, the victims who were now coming forward did not have meticulously collected rape kits and DNA samples from their assaults. What they had were stories. Messy and complicated ones, the kinds we might have once ignored, or shrugged off as impossible to parse: He-said-she-said, what are you gonna to do?

Given the criminal justice system’s extraordinarily low conviction rate of sexual assault charges, it was a wonder that Harvey Weinstein was even indicted.

It was a miracle that he was convicted.