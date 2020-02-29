Subscribe

Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

February 29, 2020, 12:09AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Saving freight rail

EDITOR: All the noise concerning SMART has obscured the fact that the public is in real danger of losing its other railroad due to legislative action by state Sen. Mike McGuire in concert with action being taken by state officials. I’m speaking of the segment of railroad between Cloverdale and Willits. Plans at the state level envision conversion to a trail without rail. This ignores the fact that the railroad isn’t abandoned (a very strict term in railroading) but out of service pending repairs.

These repairs were contemplated when the North Coast Railroad Authority deployed over $70 million to reopen freight service as far as Windsor. Shippers from Cloverdale north are pressing the NCRA for restoration of service. There is also real potential for a tourist train on those tracks.

As shown by SMART and NCRA’s previous action (over 10 miles of rails with trails in Healdsburg, Willits, Eureka and Arcata), the two modes are compatible, and there is no need to destroy a railroad in favor of trails. The North Coast Rails With Trails Coalition is the only current advocate for preservation of the rail corridor and intends to vigorously oppose abandonment between Cloverdale and Willits.

ALLAN HEMPHILL

Chairman, North Coast Rails With Trails Coalition

Klobuchar’s the one

EDITOR: In a presidential candidate, I’m looking for someone who can be healing for this country after a dreadfully divisive time; someone who can beat Donald Trump — on the debate stage and in the election; someone who understands how to work with reality (and whatever Congress ends up looking like) to make meaningful accomplishments; someone whom we can reason with.

I think Amy Klobuchar is that person. She has a vibrant sense of humor, a very healing quality. She is spontaneous and thinks on her feet. She is rated as the most effective Democratic senator, having passed more than 100 bills into law as the lead Democrat. In 2018, she won 42 counties that voted for Trump in 2016. Her track record of winning in red counties in a statewide election and her legislative accomplishments are unparalleled in the field.

I’m a great believer in multilingualism, so I was disconcerted when Pete Buttigieg accused her of having voted to make English the official language of the U.S. But I’ve learned that was a vote she took in 2007, and it’s no longer her position.

Do consider supporting this talented and caring politician. These qualities matter.

PHYLLIS MESHULAM

Sebastopol

Coronavirus worries

EDITOR: We were worried that coronavirus would occur in a country whose health system was unprepared to control its spread. That country is the U.S., with test kits that don’t work, health workers without protection, dealing with exposed travelers and our president stating no problem exists. That headline should be “Nero fiddles while Rome burns.”

The Press Democrat could really help us by publishing clear protective guidance for students, workers and seniors.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Sanders can win

EDITOR: Many liberals oppose Bernie Sanders as too far left to defeat Donald Trump. I believe the other Democratic candidates (except Elizabeth Warren) are too corporate to attract most voters. Trump ran as the anti-establishment candidate to end Washington’s corruption and defend the little guy. While he lied, it was a winning platform. Among the Democrats, only Sanders can win millions of alienated, young and new voters, because for decades he has fought for average Americans, opposed corporate rule and is incorruptible.

Sanders is attacked as a socialist, as was Franklin Roosevelt, yet FDR’s programs pulled us out of the Great Depression and won him huge popularity and an unprecedented four terms. A recent Harris Poll showed half of Americans under 40 would “prefer to live in a socialist country, and three-quarters of Democrats believe the country would be ‘better off’ if it were more socialist.”

The Democratic establishment and corporate media attack Sanders because he would fight big money, which corrupts our democracy and increases inequality, tax the rich and advance universal health care, a Green New Deal and other progressive programs. That’s the platform that will defeat Trump; another centrist, corporate candidate will not.

TOM WODETZKI

Albion

Trump and truth

EDITOR: Recalling Jack Nicholson’s climactic line toward the end of the 1992 film “A Few Good Men,” count me among those who are concerned by the president’s response when confronted with intelligence pointing to Russian government interference in the 2016 election and, now, the 2020 election. In doing their sworn duty, members of our intelligence community gain only honor by informing Congress of the truth regarding Russians’ efforts to undermine American citizens’ cherished voice at the ballot box. Neither eviscerating the messenger nor firing a dedicated public servant is the answer called for by the circumstance.

The truth upsets or enrages Donald Trump because it casts a negative — and undoubtably accurate — light over the 2016 electoral outcome and the prospect for 2020. All of which prompts me to think that, well, back in ’92, Nicholson may have said it best: “You can’t handle the truth.”

DAVE DELGARDO

Cloverdale

