Subscribe

Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
March 4, 2020, 12:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A solution for SRJC

EDITOR: A recent article said Santa Rosa Junior College enrollment is down by 20% since 2011, with no end in sight (“Enrollment decline clouds school’s future,” Feb. 23). We are told that when the economy does well, SRJC enrollment doesn’t. Prospective students would rather have a paycheck than “lectures, labs and homework.”

Given the cutbacks in lifelong-learning classes, a partial solution to both problems might be to allow retirees and others to audit classes in the general curriculum. Current requirements to audit classes are archaic and labyrinthine: 1) must be eligible as a regularly enrolled student; 2) allowed only if repeat class possibilities are exhausted; 3) must meet course prerequisites, etc.

Many retirees just want to learn more about our world — not take exams, write term papers or get credit for classes. We would gladly pay our fees, attend class regularly, listen to lectures, engage in class discussions and make the instructor’s life easier. The life experience of older people would provide a refreshingly new perspective to class discussions.

Picture a campus where old and young alike learn together. A win-win solution.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Trump’s characteristics

EDITOR: Donald Trump’s lack of intellectual curiosity is well-documented. His gaffes on matters of geography alone are numerous enough to warrant concern that the leader of the free world is no mental giant. Hardly the “stable genius” he purports to be.

Perhaps a liberal studies curriculum would have provided Trump enough general knowledge so as not to embarrass himself at a party, in casual conversation, a press conference or tweet that reaches millions.

When voters select a president, they expect a little more. They assume the person they vote for reads books. They assume she asks questions and seeks information and opinions and counsel from experts. They assume the person is open to divergent thoughts, concerns and perspective, that he knows what his weaknesses are and seeks advice from trusted others who have a depth of knowledge to fill in those gaps. They assume he possesses a degree of humility and the ability to admit when he makes mistakes.

Trump is endowed with none of these qualities. Instead he is brimful of narcissism, hubris, avarice, willful ignorance and immorality. Hardly the ingredients for a president of our nation.

On Nov. 3, search your souls and determine if such a vacuous excuse for a man should be reelected.

JAROLD WRIGHT

Santa Rosa

Taxes and voting

EDITOR: Bernie Sanders and the Democrats keep saying their mantra the rich should pay their “fair share.” According to Internal Revenue Service statistics, the top 1% of income earners pay 39.5% of the taxes. The top 50 pay 97.2% of the taxes, while the bottom 50% pay only 2.8% of the taxes. About 47% of potential taxpayers pay nothing.

At the founding of our country, one of the protests against England was “no taxation without representation.” Now we have significant representation without taxation. How can those who make no contribution to our country’s finances make wise voting decisions?

A major divide in our country is between those who work for a living and those who vote for a living.

KENNETH LARSEN

Santa Rosa

An existential threat

EDITOR: Headlines from around the world prompt shock and fear as coronavirus spreads, forcing people into quarantine and sending shutters through world financial markets. Coronavirus, SARS, Ebola, AIDS — there is nothing we can do as a global community to address these frightening pandemics except to treat the infected. Right? Wrong.

Researchers say coronavirus most likely entered the human population from a scaly ant-eating mammal called a pangolin, prized for its meat and medicinal properties.

The SARS virus migrated to humans from the take of bats and civet cats. Ebola and AIDS, two of the most frightening and deadly diseases, came from hunting and eating monkeys.

Humankind produces far more food than we can consume, yet hunger exists in remote corners of our world and in the poorest countries, prompting the take of dangerous “bush meat.”

We as a global community must spread that bounty to where hunger exists, so that there is no need for people to supplement their diet with wild animals and risk exposure to deadly pathogens.

The health of all of us depends on it.

TODD SMOOT

Sonoma

Counting billions

EDITOR: Between the names Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg, we hear the word billion bantered about a lot. To put this in perspective, one million seconds equals 11.57 days; one billion seconds equals 31.68 years. They say Bloomberg’s worth is $60 billion — that translates into 1,901 years.

We know money buys elections. Just look at the local money spent in opposition to the SMART train. Hey, Tom Steyer. Hey, Michael Bloomberg. Can you spare a few billion dollars on Democratic Senate candidates? In many ways, Democrats taking back the Senate is more import in the long run than winning the presidency.

BILL KRUMBEIN

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine