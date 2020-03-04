Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

A solution for SRJC

EDITOR: A recent article said Santa Rosa Junior College enrollment is down by 20% since 2011, with no end in sight (“Enrollment decline clouds school’s future,” Feb. 23). We are told that when the economy does well, SRJC enrollment doesn’t. Prospective students would rather have a paycheck than “lectures, labs and homework.”

Given the cutbacks in lifelong-learning classes, a partial solution to both problems might be to allow retirees and others to audit classes in the general curriculum. Current requirements to audit classes are archaic and labyrinthine: 1) must be eligible as a regularly enrolled student; 2) allowed only if repeat class possibilities are exhausted; 3) must meet course prerequisites, etc.

Many retirees just want to learn more about our world — not take exams, write term papers or get credit for classes. We would gladly pay our fees, attend class regularly, listen to lectures, engage in class discussions and make the instructor’s life easier. The life experience of older people would provide a refreshingly new perspective to class discussions.

Picture a campus where old and young alike learn together. A win-win solution.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Trump’s characteristics

EDITOR: Donald Trump’s lack of intellectual curiosity is well-documented. His gaffes on matters of geography alone are numerous enough to warrant concern that the leader of the free world is no mental giant. Hardly the “stable genius” he purports to be.

Perhaps a liberal studies curriculum would have provided Trump enough general knowledge so as not to embarrass himself at a party, in casual conversation, a press conference or tweet that reaches millions.

When voters select a president, they expect a little more. They assume the person they vote for reads books. They assume she asks questions and seeks information and opinions and counsel from experts. They assume the person is open to divergent thoughts, concerns and perspective, that he knows what his weaknesses are and seeks advice from trusted others who have a depth of knowledge to fill in those gaps. They assume he possesses a degree of humility and the ability to admit when he makes mistakes.

Trump is endowed with none of these qualities. Instead he is brimful of narcissism, hubris, avarice, willful ignorance and immorality. Hardly the ingredients for a president of our nation.

On Nov. 3, search your souls and determine if such a vacuous excuse for a man should be reelected.

JAROLD WRIGHT

Santa Rosa

Taxes and voting

EDITOR: Bernie Sanders and the Democrats keep saying their mantra the rich should pay their “fair share.” According to Internal Revenue Service statistics, the top 1% of income earners pay 39.5% of the taxes. The top 50 pay 97.2% of the taxes, while the bottom 50% pay only 2.8% of the taxes. About 47% of potential taxpayers pay nothing.

At the founding of our country, one of the protests against England was “no taxation without representation.” Now we have significant representation without taxation. How can those who make no contribution to our country’s finances make wise voting decisions?

A major divide in our country is between those who work for a living and those who vote for a living.