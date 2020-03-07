Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Enough taxes

EDITOR: Now that a majority of votes are counted and most of the tax measures have gone down to defeat, I’m wondering if government officials will get the point. We’re not your piggy bank. You can’t keep coming to us, hands out, expecting more, especially when the costs will be with us for years, certainly longer than the benefits.

My property tax bill includes four Windsor school bonds and two Santa Rosa Junior College bonds that amount to about 25% of my bill. One of the Windsor bonds dates back to 1994. In five years of me asking, no one has been able to give me an answer as to when that bond will drop off my tax bill.

We’ve voted for billions to repair the schools. Where did the money go? Why do we need more and more money to repair schools? Haven’t we already paid for the repairs?

Most of us realize that the reason we can’t pay for the things our taxes are supposed to cover is because that money is going to pensions that should never have been approved. Until the pension issue is solved, I will not vote for another penny in additional taxes.

ANNETTE FLACHMAN

Windsor

A one-party state

EDITOR: The state is finally going over the top with the nanny state — considering making stores mix boys and girls toys, clothes, etc. together (“Bill would abolish toy aisles separated by gender,” Feb. 27). To do what? This is what results from a one-party state: high stupidity in government.

PHIL BARNES

Willits

SRJC’s growing budget

EDITOR: I enthusiastically support public higher education, but there is a serious disconnect when enrollment declines 20% at Santa Rosa Junior College since 2011 and “the current budget of $180.7 million is actually higher than in previous years” (“Enrollment decline clouds school’s future,” Feb. 23).

Your article said that in recent years part-time student enrollment has dropped 42%, classes have decreased 35%, and faculty has declined 24%. The article also said that one new building and one renovation will cost $110 million, and the budget appears to be at an all-time high while the administration is “still pretty top-heavy,” according to a faculty union leader.

It shouldn’t require a brilliant or disruptive consultant to lower spending due to the reality of decreasing student enrollment. If this was a privately run school without access to tax revenue, surely a lower budget would be required to survive lower revenue and enrollment.

Apparently our government, community college and SMART train economists received the same postgraduate training in new math and fiscal responsibility. Sadly, these important institutions that serve the public have much in common. They fail to provide reassurance that they will be properly managed during both good and challenging times.

RICHARD STRUNIN

Santa Rosa

Coronavirus response

EDITOR: Beginning in December, in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has now spread across the globe, including about 70 nations, according to the Centers for Disease Control. China has suffered the most deaths, which may be as many as 3,000. In the U.S., also according to the CDC, there have been 14 confirmed deaths, and cases are reported in 21 states including Arizona, California, Washington, Wisconsin, Illinois and Massachusetts.