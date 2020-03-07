Subscribe

Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

March 7, 2020, 12:09AM

Enough taxes

EDITOR: Now that a majority of votes are counted and most of the tax measures have gone down to defeat, I’m wondering if government officials will get the point. We’re not your piggy bank. You can’t keep coming to us, hands out, expecting more, especially when the costs will be with us for years, certainly longer than the benefits.

My property tax bill includes four Windsor school bonds and two Santa Rosa Junior College bonds that amount to about 25% of my bill. One of the Windsor bonds dates back to 1994. In five years of me asking, no one has been able to give me an answer as to when that bond will drop off my tax bill.

We’ve voted for billions to repair the schools. Where did the money go? Why do we need more and more money to repair schools? Haven’t we already paid for the repairs?

Most of us realize that the reason we can’t pay for the things our taxes are supposed to cover is because that money is going to pensions that should never have been approved. Until the pension issue is solved, I will not vote for another penny in additional taxes.

ANNETTE FLACHMAN

Windsor

A one-party state

EDITOR: The state is finally going over the top with the nanny state — considering making stores mix boys and girls toys, clothes, etc. together (“Bill would abolish toy aisles separated by gender,” Feb. 27). To do what? This is what results from a one-party state: high stupidity in government.

PHIL BARNES

Willits

SRJC’s growing budget

EDITOR: I enthusiastically support public higher education, but there is a serious disconnect when enrollment declines 20% at Santa Rosa Junior College since 2011 and “the current budget of $180.7 million is actually higher than in previous years” (“Enrollment decline clouds school’s future,” Feb. 23).

Your article said that in recent years part-time student enrollment has dropped 42%, classes have decreased 35%, and faculty has declined 24%. The article also said that one new building and one renovation will cost $110 million, and the budget appears to be at an all-time high while the administration is “still pretty top-heavy,” according to a faculty union leader.

It shouldn’t require a brilliant or disruptive consultant to lower spending due to the reality of decreasing student enrollment. If this was a privately run school without access to tax revenue, surely a lower budget would be required to survive lower revenue and enrollment.

Apparently our government, community college and SMART train economists received the same postgraduate training in new math and fiscal responsibility. Sadly, these important institutions that serve the public have much in common. They fail to provide reassurance that they will be properly managed during both good and challenging times.

RICHARD STRUNIN

Santa Rosa

Coronavirus response

EDITOR: Beginning in December, in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has now spread across the globe, including about 70 nations, according to the Centers for Disease Control. China has suffered the most deaths, which may be as many as 3,000. In the U.S., also according to the CDC, there have been 14 confirmed deaths, and cases are reported in 21 states including Arizona, California, Washington, Wisconsin, Illinois and Massachusetts.

While the president continues to downplay the severity of the spread of COVID-19 here and to accuse the media and the Democrats of overestimating the number of U.S. cases, his secretary of commerce wins the prize for heartlessness regarding the tragedy of this worldwide epidemic by recently stating to Fox Business: “I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America.”

So much for the U.S. being a beacon of light to the rest of the world. Do we stand for anything more than the pursuit of profits?

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Inmate firefighters

EDITOR: The word from Cal Fire that the agency will be unable to provide a sufficient number of firefighters this fall puts fear into our hearts. I wonder if they have read “Stop the Burn” by local writer Ryland Williams (sold recently in Copperfield’s Books). Williams’ proposal is to train and utilize state prisoners — minimum-security inmates with less than five years on their sentences — to add needed manpower, while giving the inmates useful skills that they can use later on. This seems to me an idea worth pursuing.

CHARLOTTE ELLIS

Santa Rosa

Fudge’s logic

EDITOR: Deb Fudge continues to discredit the general population with her I-know-better-than-the-electorate comments in The Press Democrat on Thursday (“SMART reviews cuts after election loss”).

She says there’s mistrust in government in general and we need to figure out how to counteract that. She then proceeds to say that SMART must restore trust in the agency so people believe what it says and not what the voters hear from a random campaign.

Based upon these statements, voters can’t make their own informed choices, and we are all influenced by propaganda. Why doesn’t she make the same statement about the voters who voted yes?

Using the logic she provided toward the no voters, this should also apply toward the yes voter as they were undeniably influenced by the $1 million donation made by the Graton Rancheria to the yes campaign.

MIKE VELASQUEZ

Windsor

