Monday’s Letters to the Editor

‘Socialized medicine’

EDITOR I’m seeing and hearing a lot of misstatements and fear about “socialized medicine” vis a vis “Medicare For All.” Let me see if I can parse this for you.

The U.S. government owns no businesses. It doesn’t even make munitions for the armed services. Those are private companies. Obamacare was never socialized. The government owns no insurance company. Those are private companies’ policies. The government has no medical buildings. It merely states the regulations all must follow. No guessing.

Same for Medicare. It merely is the mechanism for paying. It works because everyone is under the same rules, and pricing is regulated. You can keep your coverage and doctor, you’ll just make the payments through Medicare. I use Kaiser. Total costs can only go down.

Nothing in America is socialized in any real sense. No apparatus for that. But if we regulate health care, we can stop the gouging and confusion, because the rules will be objective; fair for all. Similar to buying a home or car. That’s it.

I really wish more people understood this simple idea. No politician is elucidating it correctly. Few voters get it. Now you know. I hope it helps you vote in November.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

Yes on Measure B

EDITOR: Simply stated, California underfunds education. As enrollment declines, core funding is reduced. Furthermore, teachers and staff rightfully expect to be recognized for good performance and to receive reasonable and appropriate raises to keep pace with inflation. Funding for high schools has dipped to critically low levels, and like many other districts, the West Sonoma County Union High School District must seek supplemental funding for its programs.

Since 1993, key programs offered by the district have been supported by a voter-approved parcel tax, which is expiring. Currently, it funds classes in art, foreign languages, college- prep math, social studies, band, dance, photography, culinary arts, agriculture and viticulture. In addition, the tax provides partial support for crisis and guidance counselors, and librarians.

The funds provided by the parcel tax are a critical part of the district’s budget. Without this income, essential programs will be in jeopardy, student-teacher ratios will continue to grow, and the ability of the district to produce well-educated students will be compromised.

Please continue your support for the West County Union High School District. Join us in voting yes on Measure B.

For more information: wscuhsd.k12.ca.us and friendsofwscuhsd.org.

JAMES (JIM) WALTON

Friends of WSCUHSD

Voting for Zane

EDITOR: I don’t live in the 3rd District, but I know both of the candidates. I would ask the voters from that district why would they vote for a man who retired once, then served just one term on the City Council? Would he do one term as a supervisor and retire again? My thought is it would take three men to keep up with the high energy Supervisor Shirlee Zane already has. I would vote for Zane.

ROGER McCONNELL

Santa Rosa

Kids use SMART

EDITOR: SMART is a lifeline for a number of kids who commute to my school in Santa Rosa, where I teach “math support help” to middle and high school students. They need tutoring help and are supported by parents who want them to succeed. Many working parents have discovered that the most efficient way to get them from towns like Petaluma and Cotati is SMART’s reliable schedule, under the watchful eye of competent and friendly crew members and for less than gas and wear-and-tear on their cars.