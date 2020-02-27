Bruni: The Democratic Party is devouring itself

In case you were at all confused, Bernie Sanders is the apocalypse. Or something very close to it.

That was the message from his six rivals on Tuesday night at the latest and perhaps nastiest Democratic debate, which devolved at times into an oratorical melee of overlapping voices, overheated tempers and dire warnings about what would happen if Sanders, the current front-runner in the contest for the Democratic presidential nomination, becomes the party’s nominee. President Donald Trump would get four more years. Several of the Democrats on the stage in Charleston, South Carolina, essentially guaranteed it.

And they scared the hell out of me. That’s only partly because I fear that they’re right about Sanders, whose past and even present are gold mines for material that Trump can use to portray him as an ideological fringe figure. It’s also because the candidates did it in an angry, panicked way that, if I were Trump, I’d edit into a campaign commercial and blanket the airwaves. Its tag line would be: “Even Democrats don’t trust Bernie Sanders. Why should you?”

Nomination contests often get ugly, with candidates in the same party — candidates with some of the same core values — belittling one another. But this felt different. This felt worse. This felt like a genuine freakout.

Sanders’ competitors weren’t just desperate to reverse his progress before Super Tuesday next week, when roughly a third of all delegates are awarded, so that one of them can overtake him. They seemed to be in the grip of some larger existential crisis, their understanding of their party’s dynamics challenged, their sense of its destiny upended and their dread of blowing an immeasurably consequential election profound.

Within the first 15 minutes, Mike Bloomberg attacked Sanders and then Elizabeth Warren did, and then Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden and Tom Steyer got in on the action. Amy Klobuchar joined the fray late but with no less exuberance. Together they pressed the case that Sanders’ proposals — for health care, education and more — were too uncompromising, too disruptive and too expensive, and that he had shown an inexplicable, suspicious softness toward authoritarian regimes around the world.

A few of them made clear that they don’t merely see Sanders as a less-than-ideal adversary for Trump. They see him as political suicide.

And as the candidates gave voice to that dark vision, they occasionally vaulted past fierce to feral. There were episodes when they spoke over one another, not just for a few sentences but for entire paragraphs, while the journalists moderating the debate watched helplessly. The worst of these involved Sanders and Buttigieg, who perhaps devoted the most energy to sounding the Sanders alarm.

After Bloomberg charged that Russians were interfering in the primary on Sanders’ behalf as a way of handing Trump his weakest opponent, Buttigieg chimed in: “They want chaos, and chaos is what is coming our way. I mean, look, if you think the last four years has been chaotic, divisive, toxic, exhausting, imagine spending the better part of 2020 with Bernie Sanders vs. Donald Trump. Think about what that will be like for this country.”

He later told Sanders that his nomination would jeopardize Democrats’ hard-won control of the House, saying that the scores of Democrats whose victories in 2018 gave the party its majority “are not running on your platform. They are running away from your platform as fast as they possibly can.”