Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus insanity

EDITOR: As a retired media professional, I must say I am disappointed by those in all realms of journalism who have climbed aboard the coronavirus express as it injects fear into every corner of our universe through over-the-top reporting, including those associated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

Here are some stats, gathered from the CDC’s database, which anyone can access. Since the onset of our current flu season:

— 29 million Americans have contracted the flu.

— 280,000 Americans have been hospitalized with the flu.

— 16,000 Americans have died from the flu.

Gosh. Who knew?

Get a flu shot today.

ED LaFRANCE

Sebastopol

A leadership failure

EDITOR: I sure hope Chris Coursey wins the election. My problem with Supervisor Shirlee Zane has to do with her lack of leadership with the SMART crossing at Jennings Avenue in Santa Rosa.

Zane is parroting the SMART staff narrative that it is in fact the city of Santa Rosa that is holding things up. I think we already know how much time and money the city has committed to that poor project.

The SMART staff believe safety issues are the problem, but anyone can plainly see that other city train crossings have very little in terms of safety right now, certainly less than the much higher requirements agreed to already (and funded by the city, not SMART), so their opposition to the crossing now is bogus, and we all see it.

Zane let us down and is blaming the city. That is poor leadership. By the way, the Sierra Club supports Coursey, not Zane.

MARCUS BORGMAN

Santa Rosa

Headed underwater

EDITOR: I read multiple articles a month in your paper about climate change and rising sea levels. I assume the editorial staff has ridden the SMART train, I have. The tracks run through low-lying wetlands along the Petaluma River. All of which is going to be underwater, according to climate change believers. Why would we waste more taxpayer dollars on an underpreforming, woefully managed train? And why is The Press Democrat endorsing Measures I if the editors believe in climate change?

JOHN KINWORTHY

Santa Rosa

Stick with Zane

EDITOR: As a fire survivor, I support Shirlee Zane’s reelection. Our neighborhood had weekly meetings for several months after the fire. In all those meetings, we had almost every government official attend, including Zane and her staff. Everyone that is, except Chris Coursey.

We currently receive mailers regarding Coursey’s campaign. He touts that he did a lot for us during that time. His claims of being there for us are misleading and untrue. As you know, it was then-Sheriff Rob Giordano and Zane who took the bull by the horns to make things happen. But don’t take my word for it. Ask anyone who lost their home. Coursey was invisible.

Zane and I don’t see eye to eye on every issue. But the fact that we have differences didn’t prevent her from being a strong advocate for us. That is how democracy works. She was at that time, and continues to be, a strong and loud voice for us, at not only the county level, but more importantly at the state level.