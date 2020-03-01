Two Views: Make SMART prove itself

A no vote on Measure I won’t kill SMART because it has money to keep operating another 10 years. But a no vote would give voters time to see if SMART can perform better than it has so far. A yes vote would give them a blank check for $2.4 billion, making them unaccountable to voters for the next 40 years. The average household has already paid $970 in sales taxes for SMART and will pay about $9,800 more if Measure I passes.

Besides some bike path, the only tangible thing SMART has provided in return, and for just a few, is a nicer ride than driving or riding a bus. Naturally they love it, since taxpayers pick up about $100 of the round-trip cost so they only pay $10. This comes to a $25,000-a-year subsidy for each regular commuter. Taxpayers have put over $660 million into SMART; riders just $9 million. This gift from the many to a lucky few probably isn’t why voters approved SMART in 2008. They expected some greater social benefit.

To sell SMART, officials worded the 2008 ballot as follows: “To relieve traffic, fight global warming … shall (SMART) levy a 1⁄4-cent sales tax for 20 years …” They did so even though the 2005 environmental impact report said it wouldn’t improve congestion on Highway 101 and would have “minimal” impact on greenhouse gases. So far, the EIR has proven right and those promises have proven hollow. The 2020 ballot repeats this same deception.

Consider Highway 101 between Petaluma and Novato. It carries about 13,700 people in cars south during the morning whereas the train carries 590. Without SMART, perhaps half would take the bus, but even if all drove, the train is taking only one car in every 23 off the road. Meanwhile, SMART is causing delays at its many street crossings.

Having just written a book about global warming, I know the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but it appears SMART is either making the situation worse or helping just a little, depending on how many of its riders would take the bus versus driving if SMART didn’t exist. A study at notsosmart.org shows that SMART emits about three times more greenhouse gases than if all its riders took the bus. If all drove cars, SMART could be saving a little. The truth lies somewhere between, but it’s impossible to know where because SMART never asked their riders which mode they would use without SMART.

In a misleading handout that assumes 100% of SMART riders are commuters who would have driven cars, SMART claims it is saving about 1,300 tons of carbon dioxide annually. That figure is clearly wrong, but let’s assume it’s true for the moment. Consider the alternative.

To solve climate change, we need to spend money where it gets the most bang for the buck. If we spent the $37 million in sales taxes now going to SMART in just one year on large wind turbines instead, they would save about 15,000 tons of carbon dioxide. That’s over 10 times what SMART claims to save. At the end of the second year, we would be saving 20 times as much as SMART, and so forth. The extra $2.4 billion SMART wants could buy enough wind turbines to supply all the homes in Marin and Sonoma counties. Alternately we could greatly expand large solar systems or the use of electric cars. In short, SMART is a wasteful and ineffective way to fight climate change.

SMART says they need time. Let’s give it to them by voting no on Measure I and asking them to return in a few years after having time to improve performance and restore trust. Then we can decide if that’s still the best way to spend $2.4 billion. If we vote yes now, the games over. SMART will remain unaccountable, and we can never decide to spend this tax money elsewhere.

R.C. Harkness has a doctorate in urban systems planning. He lives in Santa Rosa.

