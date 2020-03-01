Two Views: SMART is a lifeline for commuters

The SMART train changed my life.

When I first boarded a SMART train on Jan. 31, 2018, I thought it would be cool to check it out, having used trains in Europe, Asia and Australia. Little did I know that two years later, I would be commuting from Larkspur to Santa Rosa five days a week.

Gone is the anxiety of getting into my car to brave the gantlet on Highway 101, and gone is the wear and tear on my car and on me.

It is replaced with spotless train cars, friendly personnel, trains running on time to the minute and beautiful vistas of Marin and Sonoma counties. Throughout the year, the scene is ever-changing. A dry field becomes a massive lake after a rain, populated with an endless variety of birds. Rolling hills and spectacular clouds are all around and, of course, the sight of traffic on the freeway at a standstill as we cruise by at 79 miles an hour never gets old.

My passion for the SMART train happened organically, and it sometimes catches me off guard when I realize my shift in mood on days when I must climb back in my car for an appointment.

With Measure I taking the stage on Tuesday’s ballot, it is worth taking a step back to see things in clearer perspective.

Trains ran in Marin and Sonoma counties 100 years ago and in the United States for 200 years. If it wasn’t for powerful pro-automotive interests, they never would have been driven out of the North Bay. But the right of way was never abandoned and is wisely being used once again.

And if the trains had never left, we would not be seeing this aggressive opposition to something so obviously beneficial to our communities. They would be a part of daily lives, as they are all over the world.

It also is interesting to hear how opponents don’t want taxpayer dollars “wasted” on this wonderful train. As though we don’t also subsidize the roads we drive on and the planes we fly on with taxpayer dollars.

So much talk of ridership that I am hearing is naive and uninformed. Any of us who commute on the train will tell you how busy they are. And the opening of the Larkspur station has increased ridership by a significant amount. Any numbers from before the crucial Larkspur ferry connection will guarantee a skewed and inaccurate result. New numbers for 2020 show this clearly.

There are programs to ease the cost, too. SMART is looking into joining a program to help out lower-income travelers, and many employers offer commuter benefits, as do schools.

My southbound afternoon train, which always has more than 100 passengers, is teeming with energetic high school kids who much prefer hanging out on the train going home to cramming into cars.

Rather than trying to tear down this long overdue and valuable addition to our lives, try embracing it, and see how much of a difference it can make for you.

The SMART train just might change your life — for the better.

Richard Williams, a resident of Mill Valley, is in the wine and spirits industry in Sonoma County. He has been commuting from Marin County to Sonoma County for 11 years.

