Thumbs up: Believe it or not, good news about DMV

It isn’t often that we have something good to say about the state Department of Motor Vehicles. But the car wreck of a rollout for the new driver’s licenses required for airline travel may be about to change for the better. If you aren’t already aware, you will need a passport, a military ID or a federally compliant driver’s license known as a Real ID for airline travel beginning in October. An estimated 9 million people will seek them in California, but fewer than 400,000 had been issued as of January.

To get one, you must go into a DMV office and present two proofs of residency. With the deadline approaching and millions of people procrastinating, the forecast was for long lines. But the Department of Homeland Security, the federal agency responsible for airport security, announced last week that it will allow states to accept electronic applications for Real ID licenses as a means of expediting the process. In California, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports, that option will be available to all drivers by June. Thumbs up.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.