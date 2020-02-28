Subscribe

Thumbs down: Don’t get fooled by GOP census ruse

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
February 28, 2020, 12:07AM
Updated 1 hour ago

With an election coming up Tuesday, mailboxes are bursting with misleading propaganda. But the worst of it may be a phony census form distributed by the Republican National Committee. Documents labeled “2020 Congressional District Census” are arriving in California and across the country. Inside envelopes labeled “Do Not Destroy. Official Document” are lengthy questionnaires on pale blue paper similar to what the U.S. Census Bureau uses for the real census, which is less than a month away.

The goal is obvious: confuse people in order to lower the response rate for the actual census. We’re willing to bet these mailers aren’t showing up in GOP strongholds, but rather are targeting areas where an undercount might help shift House seats from blue states to red ones. It’s legal — but only barely. A law passed after the RNC sent similar mailers in 2010 bars nongovernment groups from using the word “census” on envelopes sent via the U.S. mail. This time, the word is on the documents inside. Don’t be fooled. And don’t forget to fill out the official census questionnaire.

