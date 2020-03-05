Subscribe

Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
March 5, 2020, 12:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SRJC enrollment

EDITOR: I’m curious as to why the college-for-all mantra in Sonoma County high schools wasn’t included as one of the factors contributing to Santa Rosa Junior College’s declining enrollment (“Enrollment decline clouds school’s future,” Feb. 23).

Each year, more high school graduates are matriculating into four-year colleges, even though many of them are unprepared academically or financially and would have been better served at SRJC.

While it’s true that the so-called A-G graduation requirements weren’t officially implemented until the beginning of last school year, some of us in the education community began speaking out against this plan as far back as 2013 when it was becoming clear Santa Rosa City Schools were moving inexorably toward that goal.

Then, and now, some proponents of this huge curricular shift have asserted that SRJC isn’t a “real college,” and that students should aim higher. This oft-repeated claim was part of the public dialogue in the frenzied run-up to the implementation of A-G.

Yet in the face of these dishonest and self-serving attacks on a venerable institution, where was a response from anyone at SRJC? Why was there no attempt to defend the noble, empowering and cost-effective mission of the college?

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Sanders and Trump

EDITOR: I was hoping that Bernie Sanders would gradually move more toward a centrist position, but I am despairing that he is becoming more like President Donald Trump. A recent Sanders TV ad shows a clip of President John F. Kennedy talking about bold initiatives to do the things that are hard.

JFK was talking about a moon landing in the 1960s. Sanders would never support such a program as it diverts funds from his social programs. Kennedy was a “billionaire” and a capitalist. Sanders constantly rails against such people. Unfortunately, Sanders’ youthful base never listened to Kennedy’s speeches and is woefully ignorant about history.

Kennedy famously said, “Ask not what your country can do for you.” Sanders’ message is demand everything that your country should be giving you … free. Kennedy exhorted young people to earn (as in the Peace Corps) a place in the American dream. Sanders assures young people that success is only a matter of getting the fat cats to underwrite their lives.

Sanders is being deceptive in invoking a historical image who would never have supported his ideas. Like Trump, he spreads confusion and blind adherence to his version of the truth.

RICH BONKOWSKI

Santa Rosa

Heartwarming hire

EDITOR: It warmed my heart to read about Community First bringing Emily James to our fine community (“SR credit union hires good Samaritan fired by US Bank,” Friday). Would that such an article could appear every day to lighten my heart after reading the daily news, which generally only darkens it. It doesn’t need to be the holiday season to say, “Hark! The herald angels sing!”

SHAWN GUTSHALL

Santa Rosa

SR shelter plan

EDITOR: I was disappointed that your article about the proposed Caritas Village included pictures of the old buildings but failed to include any pictures of the proposed project (“Proposal turns block into shelter, apartments,” Feb. 27). Caritas Village would be a beautiful addition to the area. And it would provide exception services to many who would otherwise be on the streets.

RICHARD (TOSH) McINTOSH

Santa Rosa

Coronavirus epidemic

EDITOR: Ed LaFrance implies that media and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attention to the coronavirus is “over the top” (“Coronavirus insanity,” Letters, Sunday). LaFrance attempts to prove this by quoting CDC flu statistics. Let’s take a closer look.

Twenty-nine million Americans have contracted the flu this season, resulting in 16,000 deaths. That does sound like a lot. Although mortality rates vary among groups, approximately 1 in 1,800 people who get the flu die from complications relating to it.

By comparison, as of this writing, there are approximately 85,000 reported cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with about 2,900 fatalities. This works out to a mortality rate of around 1 in 29. One out of 1,800 compared to 1 out of 29. Which odds do you like?

Add the fact that this virus has just begun to spread, much is unknown about how it is transmitted and there is no vaccine, and there is legitimate reason for concern.

So have the media and the CDC overblown the epidemic? All I know is that complete information about what is going on and what we all should be doing about it is vital. Pretending there is nothing to see here or putting forward misleading statistics are both counterproductive and dangerous.

MIKE BEAVERS

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine