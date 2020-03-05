Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

SRJC enrollment

EDITOR: I’m curious as to why the college-for-all mantra in Sonoma County high schools wasn’t included as one of the factors contributing to Santa Rosa Junior College’s declining enrollment (“Enrollment decline clouds school’s future,” Feb. 23).

Each year, more high school graduates are matriculating into four-year colleges, even though many of them are unprepared academically or financially and would have been better served at SRJC.

While it’s true that the so-called A-G graduation requirements weren’t officially implemented until the beginning of last school year, some of us in the education community began speaking out against this plan as far back as 2013 when it was becoming clear Santa Rosa City Schools were moving inexorably toward that goal.

Then, and now, some proponents of this huge curricular shift have asserted that SRJC isn’t a “real college,” and that students should aim higher. This oft-repeated claim was part of the public dialogue in the frenzied run-up to the implementation of A-G.

Yet in the face of these dishonest and self-serving attacks on a venerable institution, where was a response from anyone at SRJC? Why was there no attempt to defend the noble, empowering and cost-effective mission of the college?

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Sanders and Trump

EDITOR: I was hoping that Bernie Sanders would gradually move more toward a centrist position, but I am despairing that he is becoming more like President Donald Trump. A recent Sanders TV ad shows a clip of President John F. Kennedy talking about bold initiatives to do the things that are hard.

JFK was talking about a moon landing in the 1960s. Sanders would never support such a program as it diverts funds from his social programs. Kennedy was a “billionaire” and a capitalist. Sanders constantly rails against such people. Unfortunately, Sanders’ youthful base never listened to Kennedy’s speeches and is woefully ignorant about history.

Kennedy famously said, “Ask not what your country can do for you.” Sanders’ message is demand everything that your country should be giving you … free. Kennedy exhorted young people to earn (as in the Peace Corps) a place in the American dream. Sanders assures young people that success is only a matter of getting the fat cats to underwrite their lives.

Sanders is being deceptive in invoking a historical image who would never have supported his ideas. Like Trump, he spreads confusion and blind adherence to his version of the truth.

RICH BONKOWSKI

Santa Rosa

Heartwarming hire

EDITOR: It warmed my heart to read about Community First bringing Emily James to our fine community (“SR credit union hires good Samaritan fired by US Bank,” Friday). Would that such an article could appear every day to lighten my heart after reading the daily news, which generally only darkens it. It doesn’t need to be the holiday season to say, “Hark! The herald angels sing!”

SHAWN GUTSHALL

Santa Rosa

SR shelter plan

EDITOR: I was disappointed that your article about the proposed Caritas Village included pictures of the old buildings but failed to include any pictures of the proposed project (“Proposal turns block into shelter, apartments,” Feb. 27). Caritas Village would be a beautiful addition to the area. And it would provide exception services to many who would otherwise be on the streets.