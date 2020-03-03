Subscribe

Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

March 3, 2020, 12:03AM
A matter of service

EDITOR: What do the following people have in common: the late Sen. John McCain, Gen. James Mattis, Capt. Humayun Khan and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman?

First, all served with distinction and valor in the military service of the United States of America. Second, each has been severely ridiculed by our current commander-in-chief. This commander-in-chief avoided military service by seeking and obtaining five deferments, the last of which, for bone spurs in his heels, was obtained with the help of a podiatrist whose landlord happened to be Donald Trump’s father.

Anyone should be able to compare the record of service and self-sacrifice of those four military men to the self- aggrandizement and egotism of the current commander- in-chief and come to the conclusion that Trump is, at the very least, unqualified to criticize them, and is, moreover, unworthy of the respect of those who serve or have served honorably in our armed forces.

JOE BEALL

Sebastopol

Stirring fear

EDITOR: Individuals are testing positive in Northern California for the coronavirus. We are informed of the county in which the person resided but not the town. The authorities don’t want residents of that town to panic. They moved one patient from Solano County (Travis Air Force Base) to an unnamed hospital in Sonoma County and another to a hospital in Sacramento County, yet another to a Napa hospital.

Not stating which town the infected person resided in has every person in every town in that county worried. Did I have contact with that person? Where do they work, get their coffee in the morning, shop, go to church?

Why transfer them to another county, thus possibly exposing more and more people? We had them quarantined at Travis. Now we have them coming into contact with others in multiple hospitals in Northern California. Maybe I’m just paranoid, but I don’t have much faith in our ability to control the spread of this virus once it appears in our state.

MICHAEL JENSEN

Petaluma

A reward for caring

EDITOR: Thank you for the uplifting story regarding Community First Credit Union offering Emily James a job (“SR credit union hires good Samaritan fired by US Bank,” Friday). She is being rewarded for showing the kind of caring that many of us crave in our now seemingly selfish society. We welcome her to Sonoma County.

Congratulations to Community First for stepping forward to acknowledge her thoughtfulness toward a bank customer in Oregon, where the bank then fired her for her charitable behavior. This incident distinguishes banks from credit unions and reinforces why I do business only with two credit unions.

SALLY C. EVANS

Cloverdale

One issue will define us

EDITOR: In November we are going to be making a choice between a Republican or a Democratic platform with regard to climate change. And while there are many issues to consider, climate change is the one issue that will determine our standing in the world going forward.

If we choose this president’s path of denial in a world where 95% of the other countries believe climate science to be true, we are surely going to find ourselves isolated.

Imagine for a moment the United States being seen as a bad actor in a world of diminishing resources and human migration. What actions might the rest of the world take to make us behave ourselves, and how will they force our participation? Sanctions or tariffs?

Unlike our other domestic issues, this single issue will set us on a trajectory that will either unite us with the planet or isolate us, and in the coming decades, we are certainly going to look back and see that November 2020 was a defining moment.

ART FRENGEL

Forestville

A brilliant writer

EDITOR: I sobbed reading Chris Smith’s overview of Susan Swartz’ life — and death (“Writer-author lived life fully,” Thursday). Her reporting and columns over the decades kept me warmly connected to the community I call home — as a woman, citizen and writer. She once judged an essay contest where I was thrilled with a second place. I pasted several of her brilliantly incisive newspaper columns into scrapbooks kept to be reminded of thoughts and ideas that affected me deeply. I am so very sad to no longer have her among us.

NADENIA NEWKIRK

Santa Rosa

Inflaming anger

EDITOR: The Santa Rosa Police Department issued a press release to thousands of Nixle users titled “Homeless man arrested after striking woman with a baseball bat.”

The victim of this assault knew the perpetrator, and there was no indication the incident took place at a homeless encampment. The motive seems to have nothing to do with where either one lives. Why, then, was the homeless characterization featured so prominently in the headline of this community message?

Since readers often don’t read further than the headline, it is likely that the Santa Rosa police have unwittingly inflamed the fear and anger already raging about Sonoma County’s unfortunate homelessness crisis. Words do matter, and let’s all choose them carefully.

LISA LAMBIASE

Santa Rosa

