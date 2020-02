The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Stop and frisk was nothing compared to that beat down.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“I need a bigger pillow for the next one.”

PETE BLAKE, Sebastopol

“And they didn’t think that I came prepared?”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“I got frisked.”

GEORGIA WOODS, Santa Rosa

“Some said I would fall on it, others said it would get kicked. Both happened.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Let’s include these debate results in a nondisclosure agreement.”

SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, N.C.