PD Editorial: Cast your ballot no matter who you support

Tuesday is Prime Time for California — the state’s first presidential primary election to be conducted under the Prime Time Primary Act of 2017. Voters who haven’t already cast early ballots now have even more reason to get to their polling places and make their voices heard.

California’s primary usually has been held in June, next-to-last in the nation. Prime time was long past, and Californians voted during the late-night talk shows. Their votes rarely really mattered in picking the major party nominees.

This year, California joins 13 other states and American Samoa in voting on Super Tuesday. One-third of all delegates to the party conventions will be selected — more than on any other single day. California is Super Tuesday’s biggest prize.

California Democrats — 43% of the electorate and 51.5% in Sonoma County — have a chance to chart the trajectory of their party’s unsettled race. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has emerged as the front-runner after the early primaries and caucuses and is leading in California polls. The rest of the pack hopes to overtake him, including big-spending former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who will be on the ballot for the first time.

Democratic Party rules allow nonaffiliated voters to participate in California’s Democratic primary. All they need do is request a Democratic ballot at their polling place. The state’s Republican primary is closed to all but party members — but a newly enacted state law allows voters to change their partisan registration on Election Day.

California moved its primary to Super Tuesday because it was weary of irrelevancy, but the presidential race is the cherry on top of a rich political sundae. Farther down the ballot, voters will find a variety of contests and issues that will shape their governments and affect their pocketbooks.

In Sonoma County, voters will choose the two candidates who will face off in November for two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. They’ll do the same for three seats in the California Assembly and they will choose three members of the county Board of Supervisors.

Sonoma voters will also face funding proposals for six local school districts, a measure to pay for county firefighting services through a half-cent sales tax and a proposal to extend financial support for SMART, the commuter rail service in the North Bay region. Voters in Healdsburg will pass judgment on an affordable-housing proposal.

The Press Democrat’s editorial board, after careful study of these contests and measures, has offered recommendations on many of them. A summary of those recommendations can be found here, with links to editorials offering detailed analysis and information.

The voter-registration deadline for Tuesday’s primary was Feb. 18. But a new law allows voters who missed the deadline to cast conditional ballots that will be counted after their registrations are verified. The office of the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters maintains a list of polling places, along with instructions for voters.

A 2020 study by the Knight Foundation found that nearly 100 million Americans — 43% of the eligible electorate — didn’t vote in the 2016 presidential elections. These nonvoters abdicated a precious right of citizenship and left the responsibility of self-government to others. On Tuesday, don’t be one of them.

