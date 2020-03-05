Kristof: Is this coronavirus ‘the Big One’?

Alice Wolowitz, a student nurse, began her shift at a hospital one morning in Philadelphia. She fell sick during the shift, rapidly declined and was dead that night.

That was 1918, and people were collapsing and dying everywhere from a Spanish flu pandemic. Philadelphia’s 31 hospitals were full and turning away patients, who offered huge bribes to get in. Police officers with surgical masks were sent to pick up bodies from homes, but 33 police officers died within weeks.

“In virtually every home, someone was ill,” John Barry wrote in his book about that pandemic, “The Great Influenza.” “People were already avoiding each other, turning their heads away if they had to talk, isolating themselves. The telephone company increased the isolation: With 1,800 telephone company operators out, the phone company allowed only emergency calls.”

Sports events were canceled. Theaters closed. Shaking hands was made illegal in Prescott, Arizona. Philadelphia hurriedly set up six more morgues. Families put crepe paper on doorways to signal a death inside — and crepe was everywhere.

That Spanish flu epidemic of 1918, which killed at least 50 million people worldwide, has been the benchmark for pandemics ever since. For decades public health experts have called for preparations for another “big one” — yet adequate preparations were never made.

Nobody knows if the coronavirus will be a “big one,” for it may still fizzle. As of this writing, only one person is known to have died from it in the United States, while thousands routinely die annually from the seasonal flu. But increasingly, experts are saying that we should get ready just in case.

“Are we seeing a replay of 1918?” asked the New England Journal of Medicine, a publication not associated with alarmism. Bill Gates, who for years has been warning presciently about the danger of pandemics, bluntly cautions that this virus could be a “once-in-a-century pandemic.”

“I hope it’s not that bad, but we should assume that it will be until we know otherwise,” Gates said, and that seems prudent.

While figures are uncertain, the coronavirus may kill 2% of those infected; if correct, that would be similar to the lethality of the 1918 flu (it’s also possible that many more people are infected without significant symptoms, which would make the death rate quite a bit lower). Another similarity with 1918 is that the United States and the world are unready for a pandemic.

“We’re amazingly unprepared,” Dr. Irwin Redlener, a Columbia University professor and director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness, told me.

President Donald Trump exaggerates threats from caravans of migrants or from a hobbled Iran, and he has diverted billions of dollars from the military to build a border wall that smugglers hack apart with $100 saws. But he has not been attuned to pandemic threats: In 2018 the White House removed the position on the National Security Council to fight pandemics, while seeking to scale back anti-pandemic work to about 10 countries from 49. Experts warned at the time that this was dangerously shortsighted.

At a time when we need wise, scientifically informed leadership, we find ourselves with a president with little credibility and an antagonistic relationship with scientists. It doesn’t help that during the Ebola crisis of 2014, Trump was one of the most fiery critics of evidence-driven policies that actually succeeded in ending the outbreak.