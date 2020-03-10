Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Hands-on education

EDITOR: February has come to an end, and so has Career Technical Education Appreciation Month. Many know that school systems such as our own in Santa Rosa are losing appreciation for career technical classes.

In fact, Santa Rosa High is the only high school in Santa Rosa that offers four CTE courses: manufacturing, auto mechanics, woodshop and agriculture.

The Association for Career and Technical Education said this, “Career and technical education, or CTE, is education that directly prepares students for high-wage, high-demand careers.” Classes like these help students learn to work with their hands as well as learn hard and soft skills required in the industry.

As we know without willing workers with experience in the trades, homes in Santa Rosa, Windsor, Sonoma, Healdsburg, Geyserville and other places hit by the Tubbs and Kincade fires wouldn’t be being rebuilt in the time and fashion that they are.

So, students, parents and the public, appreciate the education that CTE teachers are providing for students and the public daily.

TREYTON DINNIENE

Santa Rosa

A problem with Sanders

EDITOR: As a lifelong Democrat, I have a serious issue with Bernie Sanders, his policies and his sense of entitlement that the Democratic Party owes him something. He’s an independent. If he wants the benefits of running in a Democratic primary, then he should become a Democrat.

Sanders has no problem alienating more than half of the Democratic electorate with his my-way-or-the-highway views on “Medicare for All” and free college, neither of which will come to fruition whether he is elected president or not. I have no problem helping to pay the health care costs for the homeless and the working poor, but I shouldn’t have to give up my employer-paid health care do it.

Sanders touts his ability to get the young vote out. I blame Sanders and his supporters, in part, for the Democrats’ loss in 2016. Sanders took his sweet time in throwing his support behind Hillary Clinton, and many of his supporters voted for third-party candidates to voice their displeasure in the nomination, thereby handing the presidency to Donald Trump via the swing states. If these same Sanders supporters choose not to vote in 2020 should Sanders fail to be the Democratic nominee, it will be self-defeating and moronic.

Now is the time for moderation, not pie-in-the-sky promises.

LAURA GROSS

Petaluma

Taking precautions

EDITOR: We know that the ever-spreading coronavirus most endangers old people, like me, with underlying health issues, like me. Would it not make good sense for government health agencies to: 1) strongly advise, perhaps order, all of us vulnerable old fogies to self-quarantine immediately; 2) ensure that we have the knowledge and resources needed to properly self-quarantine (with online ordering it’s a snap); and 3) if we don’t have the knowledge or resources, provide them.

This protective self-quarantine would reduce the death rate and lessen the strain on our soon-to-be overwhelmed health system.

JOHN SPECK

Santa Rosa

Biden’s the one

EDITOR: About 12 years ago, then-Sen. Joe Biden and his chief of staff dropped in to my friend’s box in Fenway Park in Boston. While Biden was inside visiting with various dignitaries, his chief of staff came outside and sat next to me to watch the game. We started talking about the senator, and I asked him about the senator’s reputation for sometimes saying the wrong thing. His chief of staff told me that although he may stumble over his words on occasion, he is a bright ethical man who deeply cares about all the citizens he represents. He told me he had worked for Biden for 25 years and was proud to have devoted his life to working for such a fine man.

This idealistic, sincere young man convinced me that Joe Biden was an honorable public servant. After all we have been through these past four years, this is exactly the sort of person this country needs at this time.

ABE WACHSBERG

Santa Rosa

‘Scary’ downtown

EDITOR: How often do Santa Rosa City Council members patronize downtown Santa Rosa establishments, especially in the evening? If they did, they would notice that it is very dark (very poor lighting) and often scary (lots of loitering homeless without a police presence anywhere), especially when walking from the Roxy movie theaters to Fourth Street restaurants.

Why doesn’t the City Council care about its downtown businesses and community residents? Isn’t their primary job to take care of their city? How can they approve a $123 million downtown housing project that will house more than 200 homeless and not think it will worsen and be the demise of downtown (“Major housing project approved,” Thursday)?

The council has forgotten its first priority: the 175,000 Santa Rosa citizens who want to have a safe and thriving downtown.

JUDY THOMSON

Santa Rosa

