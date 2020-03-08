Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

A Highway 37 fix

EDITOR: Your Feb. 27 editorial missed the obvious solution: Highway 37 from Sears Point to Vallejo is already wide enough for two lanes in both directions, including the Sonoma Creek Bridge (“Tolls aren’t popular, but Highway 37 needs a costly fix”). Caltrans needs to paint new lines. There’s already a concrete center divide.

The intersection at Sears Point should be a double-lane roundabout. Problem solved, no millions of dollars, no toll charges.

The flooding problem, let me think. Oh, raise the levies, like New Orleans did after the Katrina hurricane.

DAVID D. DAVIS

Sonoma

A health risk

EDITOR: I am beyond furious that my health, and that of everyone else in Sonoma County (and who knows where else) is being jeopardized by the wrong-headed (and pig-headed) refusal of “officials” to reveal which hospital the coronavirus patient is quarantined at (“County confirms first resident with COVID-19,” Tuesday).

This is an issue of the health of many thousands of people set against the privacy of one person, whose privacy is arguably not even being compromised. How can this possibly be right?

There must be plenty of lawyers in the area, all potentially exposed to the virus with no “right” to protect themselves, who might be persuaded to obtain an appropriate injunction or consider a lawsuit, on behalf of themselves and all the people in the area, to reverse this incredibly disproportionate and dangerous action.

At the least, the officials who are responsible for this complete lack of transparency should stand up and identify themselves, so the rest of us know who to sue if we get sick. Not funny!

ED SHOOP

Sonoma

Human bobbleheads

EDITOR: Many drivers use a cellphone now. Eyes to road, then phone, phone to road, road to phone. Voila: the human bobblehead!

Cellphones were far from reality when I was a teenager in the 1990s. Warnings about drunken driving were given. Ironically, when I was 16 in 1992, a drunken driver hit me. My gait, hearing and speech are damaged.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that texting while driving is six times more dangerous than drunken driving.

Warnings about cellphones are needed with prom and spring/summer festivities coming. While driving, your phone rings. Your friend texted, “Are you on SR-12?” Is a ticket, crash or even death coming because of your pointless desire to answer your friend while driving?

Keep in mind, teenagers aren’t the only ones distracted by the phone. Adults are, too.

Never do anything you wouldn’t want to explain to the first responders. Driving requires you to use your eyes and hands. So does texting. Use the phone when parked.

Let my words impact you before a screech and a thud does.

LORI MARTIN

Tracy

Trump’s intelligence pick

EDITOR: It’s no surprise the president has again nominated Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, a former small town mayor and federal prosecutor with no intelligence background, to become director of national intelligence. Ratcliffe “passed his interview” with his embarrassing tirade against special counsel Robert Mueller last year. His staunch support of President Donald Trump outweighs his lack of qualifications.