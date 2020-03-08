Subscribe

Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

March 8, 2020, 12:13AM

A Highway 37 fix

EDITOR: Your Feb. 27 editorial missed the obvious solution: Highway 37 from Sears Point to Vallejo is already wide enough for two lanes in both directions, including the Sonoma Creek Bridge (“Tolls aren’t popular, but Highway 37 needs a costly fix”). Caltrans needs to paint new lines. There’s already a concrete center divide.

The intersection at Sears Point should be a double-lane roundabout. Problem solved, no millions of dollars, no toll charges.

The flooding problem, let me think. Oh, raise the levies, like New Orleans did after the Katrina hurricane.

DAVID D. DAVIS

Sonoma

A health risk

EDITOR: I am beyond furious that my health, and that of everyone else in Sonoma County (and who knows where else) is being jeopardized by the wrong-headed (and pig-headed) refusal of “officials” to reveal which hospital the coronavirus patient is quarantined at (“County confirms first resident with COVID-19,” Tuesday).

This is an issue of the health of many thousands of people set against the privacy of one person, whose privacy is arguably not even being compromised. How can this possibly be right?

There must be plenty of lawyers in the area, all potentially exposed to the virus with no “right” to protect themselves, who might be persuaded to obtain an appropriate injunction or consider a lawsuit, on behalf of themselves and all the people in the area, to reverse this incredibly disproportionate and dangerous action.

At the least, the officials who are responsible for this complete lack of transparency should stand up and identify themselves, so the rest of us know who to sue if we get sick. Not funny!

ED SHOOP

Sonoma

Human bobbleheads

EDITOR: Many drivers use a cellphone now. Eyes to road, then phone, phone to road, road to phone. Voila: the human bobblehead!

Cellphones were far from reality when I was a teenager in the 1990s. Warnings about drunken driving were given. Ironically, when I was 16 in 1992, a drunken driver hit me. My gait, hearing and speech are damaged.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that texting while driving is six times more dangerous than drunken driving.

Warnings about cellphones are needed with prom and spring/summer festivities coming. While driving, your phone rings. Your friend texted, “Are you on SR-12?” Is a ticket, crash or even death coming because of your pointless desire to answer your friend while driving?

Keep in mind, teenagers aren’t the only ones distracted by the phone. Adults are, too.

Never do anything you wouldn’t want to explain to the first responders. Driving requires you to use your eyes and hands. So does texting. Use the phone when parked.

Let my words impact you before a screech and a thud does.

LORI MARTIN

Tracy

Trump’s intelligence pick

EDITOR: It’s no surprise the president has again nominated Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, a former small town mayor and federal prosecutor with no intelligence background, to become director of national intelligence. Ratcliffe “passed his interview” with his embarrassing tirade against special counsel Robert Mueller last year. His staunch support of President Donald Trump outweighs his lack of qualifications.

It’s no surprise because this president has already stocked his mostly inept Cabinet with the likes of Andrew Wheeler, Betsy DeVos and William Barr, whose main talents seem to be basically contrary to the purpose of the departments they purportedly lead.

Ratcliffe seems prepared to protect the president against any hint that Russia might have affected the 2016 election or could interfere with the next one. The majority of experienced U.S. intelligence professionals, military and civilian, including former director Dan Coats, agree that Russia absolutely did interfere before and will do so again. Ratcliff fervently disagrees, and so Trump, who bristles at any hint that his win in 2016 was tainted, will have his ideal U.S. intelligence leader as we approach the 2020 election.

And we’ll go on wondering why, exactly, Russia apparently wants Trump to win.

DWIGHT DALEY

Santa Rosa

SMART needs change

EDITOR: I am disappointed in SMART’s decision to retain its board and senior leadership (“SMART reviews cuts after election loss,” Thursday). These are the same men and women who have made bad or misinformed decisions concerning the public trust and the issues around mass transit.

SMART will have to do a lot of listening in the next months. This is something SMART has never done. All the errors, miscommunications, failed deliveries and broken promises lead back to the board and senior management.

There is no way to recoup the funds wasted on the board and senior management, but taxpayers can keep these flotsam living comfortably from the public trough for the rest of time.

GARY SCIFORD

Santa Rosa

Sanders’ promises

EDITOR: I consider myself a progressive. I voted for Bernie Sanders in the 2016 primary. Now that he is a viable front-runner, he needs to start speaking to the country as a whole, not just to his base. Many Americans are scared away by his strident appeals for free everything. Unless we find the elusive money tree, he needs to lay out a specific, realistic plan for paying for “Medicare for All” and free college tuition. Until he starts addressing the concerns of those who disagree with him, he is nothing more than a progressive version of Donald Trump.

DAVID L. REITMAN

Santa Rosa

