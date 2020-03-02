Extra Letters: Tuesday’s election

SMART and land use

EDITOR: What this community needs is more drivers, said no person ever. Yet opposition to the fledging SMART train and its 30-year extension of an existing quarter-cent sales tax is exactly that — actively promoting more driving.

There are costs to driving that no one ever questions. Poor land-use is a cost drivers don’t incur, but the community at large shoulders.

Parking is the best example. Extremely expensive land in the Bay Area is poorly used. Each 100 square feet of office development requires 362 square feet of parking and access space. Is this land free? No. It’s an embedded cost borne by the community at large. Could a property produce more income with that 362 square feet? Absolutely. Could the community receive additional taxable income? Again, the answer is yes. Developments would also have a lower embedded cost without parking. Is the parking optional? No, parking is mandated by every planning agency in California.

Development could be done without parking, if other types of transportation were available. A train system offers many tangible benefits to our communities: an option for young adults, the elderly, a tangible reduction in traffic and an option for wiser land management. Vote yes on SMART train Measure I.

MICHEAL PUCCI

Petaluma

Waiting for a reason

EDITOR: I have read with interest letters predicting that if the SMART train tax isn’t extended all kinds of disasters will occur, comparisons to the completion of the transcontinental railroad in the 1860s, etc. Yet I haven’t read one rational explanation of why we should extend the sales tax for an additional 30 years when the existing authorization doesn’t expire until 2029.

I am told that the reason for the extension is so that restricted current reserves can be used for current funding needs to cover the overspending to date that wasn’t anticipated in original plan. Does this sound like the high-speed train debacle?

No one has provided an explanation why the taxpayers should now accept the proposal from a management that apparently doesn’t plan very well and hasn’t been transparent, locking in a sales tax for twice as long as the original funding proposal that we were assured was all that was needed. Fool me once …

JIM HABERKORN

Santa Rosa

Zane’s tenacity

EDITOR: After losing our home in the Tubbs fire, circumstances quickly worsened as we faced multiple post-fire issues, including vast over-excavation. We couldn’t find public help until we reached out to Supervisor Shirlee Zane. She responded immediately by personally meeting with us at our property twice, including bringing federal officials.

Later a group of fellow fire survivors wanted to organize. The city of Santa Rosa seemed the natural host of a block captain group of Santa Rosa residents. Then-Mayor Chris Coursey and the city’s community engagement department rejected our requests for help creating this group. The response — no time, no capacity.

Fortunately, Zane stepped up big, coming to our assistance. She made the time, she found the capacity. For over 20 months, she and her staff have facilitated our block captain meetings and assisted us every step of the way through the painful, obstacle-filled road to recovery. She has been a fierce advocate for fire survivors, including demanding of state and federal officials to remediate post-fire damage to our lots.