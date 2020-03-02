Subscribe

Extra Letters: Tuesday’s election

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
March 2, 2020, 12:05AM

SMART and land use

EDITOR: What this community needs is more drivers, said no person ever. Yet opposition to the fledging SMART train and its 30-year extension of an existing quarter-cent sales tax is exactly that — actively promoting more driving.

There are costs to driving that no one ever questions. Poor land-use is a cost drivers don’t incur, but the community at large shoulders.

Parking is the best example. Extremely expensive land in the Bay Area is poorly used. Each 100 square feet of office development requires 362 square feet of parking and access space. Is this land free? No. It’s an embedded cost borne by the community at large. Could a property produce more income with that 362 square feet? Absolutely. Could the community receive additional taxable income? Again, the answer is yes. Developments would also have a lower embedded cost without parking. Is the parking optional? No, parking is mandated by every planning agency in California.

Development could be done without parking, if other types of transportation were available. A train system offers many tangible benefits to our communities: an option for young adults, the elderly, a tangible reduction in traffic and an option for wiser land management. Vote yes on SMART train Measure I.

MICHEAL PUCCI

Petaluma

Waiting for a reason

EDITOR: I have read with interest letters predicting that if the SMART train tax isn’t extended all kinds of disasters will occur, comparisons to the completion of the transcontinental railroad in the 1860s, etc. Yet I haven’t read one rational explanation of why we should extend the sales tax for an additional 30 years when the existing authorization doesn’t expire until 2029.

I am told that the reason for the extension is so that restricted current reserves can be used for current funding needs to cover the overspending to date that wasn’t anticipated in original plan. Does this sound like the high-speed train debacle?

No one has provided an explanation why the taxpayers should now accept the proposal from a management that apparently doesn’t plan very well and hasn’t been transparent, locking in a sales tax for twice as long as the original funding proposal that we were assured was all that was needed. Fool me once …

JIM HABERKORN

Santa Rosa

Zane’s tenacity

EDITOR: After losing our home in the Tubbs fire, circumstances quickly worsened as we faced multiple post-fire issues, including vast over-excavation. We couldn’t find public help until we reached out to Supervisor Shirlee Zane. She responded immediately by personally meeting with us at our property twice, including bringing federal officials.

Later a group of fellow fire survivors wanted to organize. The city of Santa Rosa seemed the natural host of a block captain group of Santa Rosa residents. Then-Mayor Chris Coursey and the city’s community engagement department rejected our requests for help creating this group. The response — no time, no capacity.

Fortunately, Zane stepped up big, coming to our assistance. She made the time, she found the capacity. For over 20 months, she and her staff have facilitated our block captain meetings and assisted us every step of the way through the painful, obstacle-filled road to recovery. She has been a fierce advocate for fire survivors, including demanding of state and federal officials to remediate post-fire damage to our lots.

Zane has proven herself to be a tenacious, thoughtful and compassionate leader and has earned my unequivocal support in the upcoming election.

KAREN ERICKSON

Santa Rosa

Transportation alternatives

EDITOR: I am a long-time bicycle advocate, and I support Measure I because we owe it to our community and future generations to provide an alternative to traffic congestion on Highway 101.

SMART isn’t perfect, but in less than three years, it has carried more than 1.7 million passengers, including 164,000 bicyclists, and built 24 miles of bike paths. An additional 10.2 miles of bike paths are funded and slated for construction. And SMART is only getting started.

A yes vote would ensure SMART’s long-term financial survival by allowing restructuring of its construction debt. This would save $12.2 million annually, providing needed funds to increase service and build out the bike path and stations.

A no vote would deprive our two counties of a chance for a thriving modern train system. A no vote would harm our chances of completing the bike paths and future stations.

Please vote yes on Measure I to help ensure we have alternatives to driving and to build on the community’s vision for a greener and healthier way to travel.

JENNY BARD

Santa Rosa

Breaking rules

EDITOR: In 2018, a below-market-rate deal for the Chanate Road property with developer Bill Gallaher — a Shirlee Zane donor — was foiled by a lawsuit filed by neighbors who objected to his massive project. Stung by the loss, Zane called opponents “NIMBYs” and “elite segregationists.”

That assumed piety is glaringly evident right now. Zane has systematically crushed proposals to use the fairgrounds, which lie in her district and are regarded as the best site for a safe haven for homeless campers. At a recent candidate forum, Zane was asked why she opposed the use of the fairgrounds. She evaded the question.

It was revealed on Feb. 11 that Zane didn’t have the mandatory permit for her campaign signs. Rival Chris Coursey noted, “Look, if you’re willing to break small rules, what rules aren’t you willing to break?”

The answer is already on the record: At their Nov. 19 meeting, county supervisors discussed options for homeless campers. A federal court injunction in force through June, which protects certain rights of the campers, came up. Zane’s solution? “What if we just ignore the injunction?”

Are we fools enough to reelect an official who has suggested breaking the law?

KATHLEEN FINIGAN

Santa Rosa

SMART sink hole

EDITOR: Imagine public transportation much smarter than SMART. Suppose instead of billions into the SMART sink hole, funds had been spent developing a fleet of buses. Buses that can go anywhere, anytime and aren’t limited to a short section of one-way track. Buses that can pick you up near where you live and connect directly with other Bay Area transit — no car trips, bicycle rides, expensive ferries or walks in the rain needed.

The bus fleet could have been deployed quickly, not after many years. The routes and times could be quickly adjusted as needed. And by now the original propane buses would be converting to all electric, instead of SMART being locked into polluting diesel-powered trains for the foreseeable future.

I commuted on buses for two years. They were convenient, comfortable, nearly as fast as my car commute and cheaper. Commuter trains work best in densely populated areas with no bridges to cross. Buses are the best transit solution for areas like Sonoma County, and they can cross bridges. So they don’t serve wine? I used my commute to sleep.

SMART simply doesn’t work as commuter transportation. Don’t pour even more money into the SMART sink hole.

FRED BAUER

Petaluma

Why Measure I?

EDITOR: The reason that SMART decided to ask voters to extend the quarter-cent sales tax was to reduce the cost of servicing its bond debt by $12 million per year.

By passing Measure I, SMART will have the funds to maintain current service and extend to the new Windsor station and beyond.

To justify this level of ongoing funding, ridership will certainly need to continue growing. Recent data show that following the extension of service to Larkspur ridership is growing impressively. SMART’s ridership grew from a weekday average of about 2,400 passengers last year to nearly 2,850 in January. The agency has reported that those counts continued to rise in the first two weeks of February to an average of 2,976 passengers per weekday — almost 29% higher than this same time last year.

Keep SMART rolling. Vote yes on Measure I.

WAYNE SEDEN

Santa Rosa



