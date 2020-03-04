Hasen: Don’t fall for vote-rigging rhetoric

Americans are increasingly worried that the 2020 presidential election will not be safe and secure. The news media have done a good job covering the threats, but lost in the headlines about cybersecurity concerns, occasional election administrator incompetence and claims of voter fraud and suppression is journalists’ — especially cable news journalists’ — own dangerous behavior: breathless reporting on delays in election results and shifts in vote totals from one party to another.

This kind of uninformed coverage could contribute to both parties claiming victory in November and a protracted, ugly, anti-democratic battle for the White House after Election Day.

Consider CNN’s response to the messy Iowa caucuses. The Iowa Democratic Party used a new tabulating app and new counting rules that failed to work as intended. The next morning, anchor Wolf Blitzer stood in front of a huge screen with a clock ticking off the hours with no winner declared. In raised-eyebrows colloquies with various reporters and commentators, Blitzer discussed how inexplicable the situation was, what havoc it was creating. The uncertainty was hyped as high drama.

This was deeply irresponsible. It left room for conspiracy theories and claims of foul play. Indeed, President Donald Trump’s campaign manager and his children crowed about vote rigging on Twitter. But there is and was no evidence the Iowa Democratic Party was guilty of anything other than (fixable) incompetence.

What’s at stake is voter confidence in our elections. Instead of milking uncertainty in election coverage, journalists should educate themselves, and then the public, about how and why it can take a long time to tally votes and how vote totals can shift precipitously but with no chicanery involved.

New voting rules in two important swing states will make informed postelection reporting particularly crucial in November. Pennsylvania and Michigan — where close votes were decisive in Trump’s 2016 victory — will allow “no-excuse absentee balloting” for the first time this year. It’s an option similar to what’s available throughout California: Voters may cast ballots by mail during a period leading to Election Day rather than having to show up at a polling place. These absentee ballots can take a long time to process because, among other security checks, signatures on the return envelopes must be checked against registration rolls before the ballots can be put in the pile for counting.

News media have been warning that it could take days to determine a winner in Pennsylvania in November. There’s a push for the Michigan Legislature to change the state’s rules so that the initial absentee voter checks can be done as ballots arrive, to speed up the count on Election Day. So far, GOP legislative leaders there have rejected the call, saying they will deal with it when the counting becomes a problem. That’s backward, of course.

Beyond delays in declaring a winner, Michigan and Pennsylvania’s new rules may cause big shifts in the returns as the process unfolds. We know from experience in California and elsewhere that more Democrats than Republicans use the vote-by-mail option, which tends to create a “blue shift” as later-counted ballots are tallied. Trump could be ahead on election night in Michigan or Pennsylvania, only to see his lead disappear a day or two later.

The media’s role in that case is to explain that changing vote totals is not evidence of foul play. Reporters should be prepared to counter irresponsible voices on this issue and to give the message that races remain “too early to call” despite a candidate potentially claiming victory.