Healey: Fed can’t cure coronavirus with a rate cut, but it can spread panic

Nothing says “Don’t panic” quite like an emergency interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Oh, wait …

By cutting its target short-term interest rate by half a percentage point Tuesday morning, the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee told the country the coronavirus outbreak is such a threat to the U.S. economy that the committee couldn’t hold off acting until its regularly scheduled meeting two weeks from now. That’s an alarming signal, and it’s similar to the one being sent by other central banks around the world.

Yet the Fed and its board chairman, Jerome Powell, appeared to be trying to do just the opposite. In the Fed’s official statement and Powell’s comments, the message was that the U.S. economy remains strong even though the situation is “fluid.” The virus is starting to have an effect on a handful of industries like travel and tourism, Powell said, and on some companies that rely on global supply chains. “We saw a risk to the outlook,” he said, “and we chose to act.”

It’s as if the interest rate cut wasn’t to defibrillate the economy, but to vaccinate it.

That’s a fine strategy, if that’s what the Fed is trying to do. The Fed usually acts too late to slow an economic downturn; here, at least, it appears to be trying to get ahead of the curve.

The problem is, it’s really hard to tell from Powell’s comments exactly what motivated the cut, why the Open Market Committee decided to cut by half a percentage point instead of the usual quarter, how the rate cut is expected to ameliorate the situation, and how this meshes with the Fed’s statutory mandate to promote maximum employment and keep prices stable. The lack of clarity just makes it harder for people to decide which signals from Washington and the media to follow — the ones telling them to freak out, or the ones telling them not to?

For example, when pressed to explain what the Fed saw in the data or heard from its sources that prompted the emergency cut, Powell gave an answer that, with a few tweaks, could be used to explain (poorly) any action the Fed takes. “The virus outbreak is something that will require a multifaceted response,” Powell said, pointing to “health care professionals” first, but also “from fiscal authorities, should they consider a response appropriate.” He acknowledged that central banks can’t fix broken supply chains, but said the Fed’s move “will support accommodative financial conditions and avoid a tightening of financial conditions,” which could help boost business and consumer confidence.

Hey, thanks for clearing that up!

Rumors of the Fed’s plan to cut rates were enough to help the jittery stock market recover Monday a big chunk of the value it had lost in recent weeks. Yet the buzz had worn off by Tuesday morning, and stocks began sinking again.

The Fed can’t control expectations. Nor does the incessant hectoring from President Donald Trump help; he makes the Fed’s moves seem timid and politically driven, no matter what Powell says or does. True to form, Trump wasted no time belittling the Fed’s emergency cut Tuesday.

Yet Trump has also complained long and loudly about the coronavirus threat being overhyped. So why isn’t he pounding Powell for overreacting? Because he is forever hungry for more stimulus from the Fed.